"We are grateful that others are inspired by our story," mum Shayna Gutierrez told NDTV

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 01, 2017 12:16 IST
Family's Show Of Support After Baby Has To Wear Helmet Is Winning Hearts

The pictures have collected a ton of love on social media so far.

It's said "the family that eats together, stays together". However, for the Gutierrez's from Texas, US, the quote would need a little revising to add that the family that also wears helmets together, stays together. Pictures showing the Gutierrez family sporting helmets are currently going viral. It's not just the photos but the heartwarming story behind the pictures that's touching a chord with people online.

According to ABC News, Jonas Gutierrez, all of four months old, has been diagnosed with plagiocephaly or flat head syndrome. Due to his condition, little Jonas has to wear a helmet for three to six months to reshape is head.

So, in order to show solidarity with Jonas, his older sister, 3, suggested the entire family don helmets.

"She's like, 'Hey! I have a helmet too and daddy has a helmet,'" mum Shayna Gutierrez, 31, told ABC News. "So she just got excited and went and dug them all out."

Now pictures of the family members wearing their respective helmets are giving social media all the feels. Pictures posted by Ms Gutierrez on July 29 have collected over 200 reactions and lots of comments.
 
 
 

One picture, tweeted by the family's cousin, has received over 1.1 lakh 'likes' and more than 28,000 retweets since July 29.
 
The pictures have collected a ton of love so far on social media, something Ms Gutierrez is thankful for.

"We are grateful that others are inspired by our story. We were just doing what our silly three-year-old requested and we thank God for healthy kids," she told NDTV.

"I love this so much!" says one Facebook user on the pictures. "Ok, as someone who grew up having multiple reconstructive surgeries and head shaping, this pic right here? Makes me so damn happy," says a Twitter user.

