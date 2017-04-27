Fake Muddy Jeans Worth Rs 29,000 Invoke Twitter's Ire. Would You Buy Them?

Can you imagine explaining these jeans to your mother?

NEW DELHI:  Can one man's dirty laundry be another man's high fashion? Apparently yes, if this international clothing brand's new line is anything to go by. Fashion brand Nordstrom has raked up quite the fashion storm on social media with their new fake muddy jeans. Yes, they're a thing now, it seems. The clothing line has come out with new dirty-looking, muddy jeans and would like you to believe they're fashionable. At Rs 29,000 or $495 a pop, the jeans have currently become social media's talking point.

If you're wondering just how muddy the pairs look, here's are pictures for your perusal. Behold!
 
muddy jeans

And the muddy versions aren't the only denims on offer. They also have paint stained, patchy and extremely faded versions.
 
muddy jeans

These also cost over Rs 20,000 each, just in case you're wondering. Imagine explaining these jeans to your mother.

Twitter isn't ready to accept these jeans are cool or fashionable. Here's what tweeple are saying about them.
 
This isn't the first time a clothing line has exasperated people. Last year, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted about a pair of extra, extra ripped jeans and tops to match.

 
While Mr Kapoor's tweet cracked Twitter up, the pairs by Nordstrom seem to have really irked tweeple.

What do you think of the jeans? Tell us using the comments section below.

