Facebook Stories Update Leads To Hilarious 'Will Now Have Stories' Meme

Facebook's latest stories feature was faced with huge criticism for aping Snapchat

Medieval manuscripts created by monks during the 14th century will now have stories pic.twitter.com/IUIK6MT8BX - Medieval Reactions (@MedievalReacts) April 5, 2017

Excel 2017 will now have stories!!!!111 pic.twitter.com/cnoRWnuQpo - slavchev (@slvchv) March 22, 2017

NOW BOOKS WILL HAVE STORIES TOO pic.twitter.com/P8zMFiZZ57 - Even (@DeepIntoThePain) April 2, 2017

calculators in 2017 now have stories pic.twitter.com/sCQP3tCWsn - Smohitth Shetty (@MaaDaLaadlaaa) April 6, 2017

Proud to announce that potatoes in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/h4axRVJPXZ - (@PsyKdeIik) April 3, 2017

As of 2017 McDonald's menus will now have stories.... Finally pic.twitter.com/TTp5XAIB6c - Trenton Kennelly (@t_nelly44) April 6, 2017

Police brutality in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/wDrrG6wTl7 - Mantis Toboggan, MD (@Allie_jj39) April 6, 2017

It's 2017 and stories will now have stories pic.twitter.com/KtlXoF55Xg - johnny b (@jongorski7) April 5, 2017