Facebook Stories Update Leads To Hilarious 'Will Now Have Stories' Meme

Medieval manuscripts created by monks during the 14th century will now have stories pic.twitter.com/IUIK6MT8BX - Medieval Reactions (@MedievalReacts) April 5, 2017

Excel 2017 will now have stories!!!!111 pic.twitter.com/cnoRWnuQpo - slavchev (@slvchv) March 22, 2017

NOW BOOKS WILL HAVE STORIES TOO pic.twitter.com/P8zMFiZZ57 - Even (@DeepIntoThePain) April 2, 2017

calculators in 2017 now have stories pic.twitter.com/sCQP3tCWsn - Smohitth Shetty (@MaaDaLaadlaaa) April 6, 2017

Proud to announce that potatoes in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/h4axRVJPXZ - (@PsyKdeIik) April 3, 2017

As of 2017 McDonald's menus will now have stories.... Finally pic.twitter.com/TTp5XAIB6c - Trenton Kennelly (@t_nelly44) April 6, 2017

Police brutality in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/wDrrG6wTl7 - Mantis Toboggan, MD (@Allie_jj39) April 6, 2017

It's 2017 and stories will now have stories pic.twitter.com/KtlXoF55Xg - johnny b (@jongorski7) April 5, 2017

When Facebook launched the 'Stories' feature last week, it faced huge criticism from users around the world for aping its rival Snapchat. Earlier in 2016, Facebook-owned Instagram too had launched the stories feature and faced backlash. With the new stories update, users can now post stories - photos or videos - through the Facebook app. Much like with Snapchat, these stories disappear after 24 hours. Well, given that almost every social media platform seems to have stories now, Twitter-users (so far story-free) decided to have some fun.Using the keyword 'will now have stories,' they decided to make some hilarious memes about all the things in 2017 that will be updated with the stories feature. Have a look:Medieval manuscripts will have storiesExcel sheets will have storiesThe day is not far when...Math students, rejoice!Even vegetables will not be sparedThe Bible will have stories tooFast food chains will not be spared eitherA political point was sneaked inEven stories will have more stories!Do you have a 'story' that adds to the conversation? Do let us know using the comments section below.Click here for more trending stories.