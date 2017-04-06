Facebook Stories Update Leads To Hilarious 'Will Now Have Stories' Meme

Using the keyword 'will now have stories,' they decided to make some hilarious memes about all the things in 2017 that will be updated with the stories feature. Have a look:
Medieval manuscripts will have stories
Medieval manuscripts created by monks during the 14th century will now have stories pic.twitter.com/IUIK6MT8BX- Medieval Reactions (@MedievalReacts) April 5, 2017
Excel sheets will have stories
Excel 2017 will now have stories!!!!111 pic.twitter.com/cnoRWnuQpo- slavchev (@slvchv) March 22, 2017
The day is not far when...
NOW BOOKS WILL HAVE STORIES TOO pic.twitter.com/P8zMFiZZ57- Even (@DeepIntoThePain) April 2, 2017
Math students, rejoice!
calculators in 2017 now have stories pic.twitter.com/sCQP3tCWsn- Smohitth Shetty (@MaaDaLaadlaaa) April 6, 2017
Even vegetables will not be spared
Proud to announce that potatoes in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/h4axRVJPXZ- (@PsyKdeIik) April 3, 2017
The Bible will have stories too
The bible will now have stories!! pic.twitter.com/bT2XWxBGndpic.twitter.com/KjTZCG10wD- Mike Webb (@Webbeneur) April 6, 2017
Fast food chains will not be spared either
As of 2017 McDonald's menus will now have stories.... Finally pic.twitter.com/TTp5XAIB6c- Trenton Kennelly (@t_nelly44) April 6, 2017
A political point was sneaked in
Police brutality in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/wDrrG6wTl7- Mantis Toboggan, MD (@Allie_jj39) April 6, 2017
Even stories will have more stories!
It's 2017 and stories will now have stories pic.twitter.com/KtlXoF55Xg- johnny b (@jongorski7) April 5, 2017
