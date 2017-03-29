Facebook Mimics Snapchat Again With 'Stories'. How Twitter Reacted

It's only been a day since Facebook released the new feature and looks like people are already complaining
Don't we have anything to do than post same stories on 4 different locations? #snapchat#instagramstory#WhatsappStatus#FacebookStories— Apoorv Sharma (@iamSApoorv) March 29, 2017
Pretty much every social media platform now has the 'stories' function. Oh wait, except Twitter. Twitter is still normal. #FacebookStories— Kauthar Abdulalim (@Kauthar91) March 29, 2017
@facebook just buy @Snap already .Instead of comming up with cheap knock offs of your own #FacebookStories#WhatsappStatus#instagramstory— Captain (@Captainpakistan) March 29, 2017
#FacebookStories— Montse (@xmontselozx) March 29, 2017
Twitter be like: pic.twitter.com/MmHPHyFP2M
With the whole family on it, #FacebookStories has taken a scary turn. Be afraid, be very afraid.— Vivek Narayanan (@vivekn) March 29, 2017
Facebook's strategy— iiSStupiddd (@breakstupidity) March 29, 2017
When you can't buy them, Copy them untill they run out of business!#FacebookStories
With new Facebook stories, imagine how many parents will overuse the filters... Bring on the humour #FacebookStories— Josh Bousada (@J_Bousada) March 29, 2017
After instagram
Messenger
MS excel 2017 also introduces Stories option
Cc #FacebookStories
pic.twitter.com/q16OfbWHJE— (@za_marah) March 29, 2017
Facebook, the world's largest social network with nearly 1.86 billion users, denies it got inspired from Snapchat and says the idea came from Facebook users.
Last month, Facebook-owned WhatsApp launched 'Status' which mimicked Snapchat. Following massive backlash, the company said they will roll back the feature and restore its text status feature.