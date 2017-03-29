Facebook Mimics Snapchat Again With 'Stories'. How Twitter Reacted

Facebook rolled out 'Stories' and 'Camera' feature for its app on Tuesday

New Delhi:  It felt like deja vu when Facebook rolled out its 'Stories' feature for its app on Tuesday. Just like rival Snapchat, users can now post multiple photos and videos that will disappear after 24 hours. It has also has its own set of filters. The stories will appear on top of the news feed every time you launch the app. Snapchat was the first platform that popularised the feature where users could post photos and videos that were visible for only 24 hours. Instagram too launched the feature in August last year.

It's only been a day since Facebook released the new feature and looks like people are already complaining
 
Facebook, the world's largest social network with nearly 1.86 billion users, denies it got inspired from Snapchat and says the idea came from Facebook users.

Last month, Facebook-owned WhatsApp launched 'Status' which mimicked Snapchat. Following massive backlash, the company said they will roll back the feature and restore its text status feature.

