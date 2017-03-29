Facebook Mimics Snapchat Again With 'Stories'. How Twitter Reacted

Don't we have anything to do than post same stories on 4 different locations? #snapchat#instagramstory#WhatsappStatus#FacebookStories — Apoorv Sharma (@iamSApoorv) March 29, 2017

Pretty much every social media platform now has the 'stories' function. Oh wait, except Twitter. Twitter is still normal. #FacebookStories — Kauthar Abdulalim (@Kauthar91) March 29, 2017

With the whole family on it, #FacebookStories has taken a scary turn. Be afraid, be very afraid. — Vivek Narayanan (@vivekn) March 29, 2017

Facebook's strategy



When you can't buy them, Copy them untill they run out of business!#FacebookStories — iiSStupiddd (@breakstupidity) March 29, 2017

With new Facebook stories, imagine how many parents will overuse the filters... Bring on the humour #FacebookStories — Josh Bousada (@J_Bousada) March 29, 2017

After instagram

Messenger

Facebook



MS excel 2017 also introduces Stories option



Cc #FacebookStories



pic.twitter.com/q16OfbWHJE— (@za_marah) March 29, 2017

It felt like deja vu when Facebook rolled out its 'Stories' feature for its app on Tuesday. Just like rival Snapchat, users can now post multiple photos and videos that will disappear after 24 hours. It has also has its own set of filters. The stories will appear on top of the news feed every time you launch the app. Snapchat was the first platform that popularised the feature where users could post photos and videos that were visible for only 24 hours. Instagram too launched the feature in August last year.It's only been a day since Facebook released the new feature and looks like people are already complainingFacebook, the world's largest social network with nearly 1.86 billion users, denies it got inspired from Snapchat and says the idea came from Facebook users.Last month, Facebook-owned WhatsApp launched 'Status' which mimicked Snapchat. Following massive backlash, the company said they will roll back the feature and restore its text status feature.