Face Filters: How People Reacted To Instagram Aping Snapchat Yet Again

Instagram's latest update allows users to add live effects to their selfies.

Today we're introducing face filters, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining! https://t.co/8gq9g8sVZDpic.twitter.com/VjiafDhMmv - Instagram (@instagram) May 16, 2017

Snapchat: stop copying us with our filters!!!!

Instagram: SToP cOPYINgg uS wITh OUR FilTeRS1!!1!1!1! pic.twitter.com/o3m6fxrEl6 - esmeralda (@Thcluvs) May 17, 2017

Instagram : hi snapchat! We now have filters. Huhu

Snapchat : pic.twitter.com/ARRQsXiIFs - zepi (@huzaifii) May 17, 2017

Instagram announced they're making face filters pic.twitter.com/LDNTElPcU1 - Demitra (@d_mallos) May 17, 2017

us: please being back chronological feeds

instagram: here's snapchat filters but worse - hannah (@hantbent) May 17, 2017

basically everybody: we want the chronological timeline back



instagram: ....but what about snapchat filters ON instagram tho? - FEIM (@FeimM) May 16, 2017

I'm uninstalling my snapchat cause instagram has filters lmao - domineque (@aishitt) May 17, 2017

Instagram filters now? Snapchat will die off eventually. - Armani (@_____armani) May 16, 2017

I don't want snapchat to die but instagram rly has no chill anymore w the face filters pic.twitter.com/hVke90A13D - lucy (@BARLLIAMS) May 16, 2017