Face Filters: How People Reacted To Instagram Aping Snapchat Yet Again

Instagram's latest update allows users to add live effects to their selfies.

Today we're introducing face filters, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining! https://t.co/8gq9g8sVZDpic.twitter.com/VjiafDhMmv - Instagram (@instagram) May 16, 2017

Snapchat: stop copying us with our filters!!!!

Instagram: SToP cOPYINgg uS wITh OUR FilTeRS1!!1!1!1! pic.twitter.com/o3m6fxrEl6 - esmeralda (@Thcluvs) May 17, 2017

Instagram : hi snapchat! We now have filters. Huhu

Snapchat : pic.twitter.com/ARRQsXiIFs - zepi (@huzaifii) May 17, 2017

Instagram announced they're making face filters pic.twitter.com/LDNTElPcU1 - Demitra (@d_mallos) May 17, 2017

us: please being back chronological feeds

instagram: here's snapchat filters but worse - hannah (@hantbent) May 17, 2017

basically everybody: we want the chronological timeline back



instagram: ....but what about snapchat filters ON instagram tho? - FEIM (@FeimM) May 16, 2017

I'm uninstalling my snapchat cause instagram has filters lmao - domineque (@aishitt) May 17, 2017

Instagram filters now? Snapchat will die off eventually. - Armani (@_____armani) May 16, 2017

I don't want snapchat to die but instagram rly has no chill anymore w the face filters pic.twitter.com/hVke90A13D - lucy (@BARLLIAMS) May 16, 2017

Instagram yesterday rolled out the last major Snapchat feature it had yet to mimic - face filters. With this update, users can now add live effects to their selfies like koala ears and butterfly tiaras. Instagram announced in a blog post that they have added an initial set of eight photo filters to the photo sharing app, along with other new features like a 'rewind' button and an eraser tool.Of course, given that Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp were already under fire for aping arch-rival Snapchat's features like 24-hour stories, this latest update has drawn further ridicule from social media. Check out how people of Twitter reacted to the face filters update:Some just wanted the chronological feed backA few, at least, were happyBut for some, this latest update spelled doom for SnapchatLet us know what you think of the update using the comments section below.Click for more trending news