Face Filters: How People Reacted To Instagram Aping Snapchat Yet Again

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 17, 2017 12:37 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Face Filters: How People Reacted To Instagram Aping Snapchat Yet Again

Instagram's latest update allows users to add live effects to their selfies.

New Delhi:  Instagram yesterday rolled out the last major Snapchat feature it had yet to mimic - face filters. With this update, users can now add live effects to their selfies like koala ears and butterfly tiaras. Instagram announced in a blog post that they have added an initial set of eight photo filters to the photo sharing app, along with other new features like a 'rewind' button and an eraser tool.
 
Of course, given that Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp were already under fire for aping arch-rival Snapchat's features like 24-hour stories, this latest update has drawn further ridicule from social media. Check out how people of Twitter reacted to the face filters update:
 
Some just wanted the chronological feed back
 
A few, at least, were happy
 
But for some, this latest update spelled doom for Snapchat
 
Let us know what you think of the update using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READThe Next Ransomware Attack Will Be Worse Than WannaCry
Instagra face filtersInstagram SnapchatInstagram filters update

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreWanna Cry RansomwareMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3HTC U11

................................ Advertisement ................................