Face Filters: How People Reacted To Instagram Aping Snapchat Yet Again

Today we're introducing face filters, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining! https://t.co/8gq9g8sVZDpic.twitter.com/VjiafDhMmv- Instagram (@instagram) May 16, 2017
Of course, given that Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp were already under fire for aping arch-rival Snapchat's features like 24-hour stories, this latest update has drawn further ridicule from social media. Check out how people of Twitter reacted to the face filters update:
Snapchat: stop copying us with our filters!!!!- esmeralda (@Thcluvs) May 17, 2017
Instagram: SToP cOPYINgg uS wITh OUR FilTeRS1!!1!1!1! pic.twitter.com/o3m6fxrEl6
Instagram : hi snapchat! We now have filters. Huhu- zepi (@huzaifii) May 17, 2017
Snapchat : pic.twitter.com/ARRQsXiIFs
Instagram announced they're making face filters pic.twitter.com/LDNTElPcU1- Demitra (@d_mallos) May 17, 2017
Some just wanted the chronological feed back
us: please being back chronological feeds- hannah (@hantbent) May 17, 2017
instagram: here's snapchat filters but worse
basically everybody: we want the chronological timeline back- FEIM (@FeimM) May 16, 2017
instagram: ....but what about snapchat filters ON instagram tho?
A few, at least, were happy
I'm uninstalling my snapchat cause instagram has filters lmao- domineque (@aishitt) May 17, 2017
But for some, this latest update spelled doom for Snapchat
Instagram filters now? Snapchat will die off eventually.- Armani (@_____armani) May 16, 2017
I don't want snapchat to die but instagram rly has no chill anymore w the face filters pic.twitter.com/hVke90A13D- lucy (@BARLLIAMS) May 16, 2017
Let us know what you think of the update using the comments section below.
