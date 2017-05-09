Emmanuel Macron Is France's New President. All Twitter Can Think Of Is This

France's President-elect Emmanuel Macron's last name reminds people of a popular French dessert

I keep reading Emmanuel Macron's name as "Macaron," which would actually be a better last name for a French president, let's be honest. — Jodi Westrick (@jodilyn) May 8, 2017

Do u think it's a coincidence that Macron is one letter away from macaron? I do not. pic.twitter.com/OWCO7Yutf2 — Nayomi with a Y (@nayomir) May 7, 2017

I'm just saying when I look at these I see liberty, equality, brotherhood pic.twitter.com/ZaumA9DfPs — Nayomi with a Y (@nayomir) May 8, 2017

The moment when your phone autocorrects 'Macron' to 'macaron' and you decided to go out, get some cookies instead of following the election — Beybin Somuk (@bybns) May 7, 2017

This is a Macron Macaron. pic.twitter.com/WBz3nutjZR — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) May 7, 2017

So we thought this was the best way to celebrate Macron's win. Congrats France! You've made the free world proud! #FrenchElectionpic.twitter.com/qCDPAYCbT8 — Laura (@SheWhoVotes) May 7, 2017

I mean, every French bakery has to have a #macron macaron now, right? — Liz J (@LJuko) May 9, 2017

I sincerely hope Laduree introduces the Macron macaron. — barbara barna abel (@BarbaraBarna) May 9, 2017

Macron's wife, Brigitte Trogneux, is from a famous family of macaron (cookie) makers. Great history: https://t.co/ARcWBchNS7 — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) May 8, 2017

#wordplay of the day: @EmmanuelMacron's wife's family firm (Trogneux) are renowned for their macaron d'amiens. Guess where Macron was born? — Jag Singh (@jagsingh) May 8, 2017

vous saviez que Brigitte Trogneux,femme de Macron,est de la famille de l'inventeur du macaron d'Amiens ?

Macron-macaron, c'est rigolo non ? pic.twitter.com/enwBbWFnET — NOLWEN (@Lolwen_) April 28, 2017

Reminder:



A Macaron is a french confectionery.



A Macron is a French president.



A Macaroon is a coconut cluster.— Andrew Joe Potter (@AndrewJoePotter) May 8, 2017

Macron.

Macaron.

Macaroon.



Let this be the end of it. pic.twitter.com/wRoGnhMKre — Matt (@Matt_in_London) May 8, 2017

#Macron and #Macaron



Two similar names.



Two of France's best gifts to the world. pic.twitter.com/UERhievcsu — Angel Campey (@YesReallyAngel) May 8, 2017