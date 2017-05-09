Emmanuel Macron Is France's New President. All Twitter Can Think Of Is This

Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte Trogneux, has an interesting connection to the popular French dessert as well!

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 09, 2017 09:38 IST
56 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Emmanuel Macron Is France's New President. All Twitter Can Think Of Is This

France's President-elect Emmanuel Macron's last name reminds people of a popular French dessert

New Delhi:  Emmanuel Macron, the pro-European Union centrist politician, tasted sweet victory when he was elected France's next president with over 66 per cent of the votes on Sunday. Twitter being Twitter, however, could only think of one thing. French confectionery. Macarons to be precise. Add one letter to the 39-year-old politician's last name and you get the famous French dessert.  

People on Twitter made the same joke:
 
Everyone got a little hungry:
 
And showed off their versions of Macron macarons:
 
People really wanted Macron macarons to be a thing:
 
People pointed out the interesting connection the new First Lady of France has to macarons:
 
And many felt the need to make this important clarification:
 
But this person perhaps summed it up best:
 
Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

56 Shares
ALSO READJustice CS Karnan 'Sentences' Chief Justice, 7 Top Court Judges To 5 Years In Jail
Emmanuel MacronFrench President Emmanuel MacronFranceMacaronsFrench DessertTwitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................