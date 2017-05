Emmanuel Macron Is France's New President. All Twitter Can Think Of Is This

I keep reading Emmanuel Macron's name as "Macaron," which would actually be a better last name for a French president, let's be honest. — Jodi Westrick (@jodilyn) May 8, 2017

Do u think it's a coincidence that Macron is one letter away from macaron? I do not. pic.twitter.com/OWCO7Yutf2 — Nayomi with a Y (@nayomir) May 7, 2017

I'm just saying when I look at these I see liberty, equality, brotherhood pic.twitter.com/ZaumA9DfPs — Nayomi with a Y (@nayomir) May 8, 2017

The moment when your phone autocorrects 'Macron' to 'macaron' and you decided to go out, get some cookies instead of following the election — Beybin Somuk (@bybns) May 7, 2017

This is a Macron Macaron. pic.twitter.com/WBz3nutjZR — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) May 7, 2017

So we thought this was the best way to celebrate Macron's win. Congrats France! You've made the free world proud! #FrenchElectionpic.twitter.com/qCDPAYCbT8 — Laura (@SheWhoVotes) May 7, 2017

I mean, every French bakery has to have a #macron macaron now, right? — Liz J (@LJuko) May 9, 2017

I sincerely hope Laduree introduces the Macron macaron. — barbara barna abel (@BarbaraBarna) May 9, 2017

Macron's wife, Brigitte Trogneux, is from a famous family of macaron (cookie) makers. Great history: https://t.co/ARcWBchNS7 — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) May 8, 2017

#wordplay of the day: @EmmanuelMacron's wife's family firm (Trogneux) are renowned for their macaron d'amiens. Guess where Macron was born? — Jag Singh (@jagsingh) May 8, 2017

vous saviez que Brigitte Trogneux,femme de Macron,est de la famille de l'inventeur du macaron d'Amiens ?

Macron-macaron, c'est rigolo non ? pic.twitter.com/enwBbWFnET — NOLWEN (@Lolwen_) April 28, 2017

Reminder:



A Macaron is a french confectionery.



A Macron is a French president.



A Macaroon is a coconut cluster.— Andrew Joe Potter (@AndrewJoePotter) May 8, 2017

Macron.

Macaron.

Macaroon.



Let this be the end of it. pic.twitter.com/wRoGnhMKre — Matt (@Matt_in_London) May 8, 2017

#Macron and #Macaron



Two similar names.



Two of France's best gifts to the world. pic.twitter.com/UERhievcsu — Angel Campey (@YesReallyAngel) May 8, 2017

Emmanuel Macron, the pro-European Union centrist politician, tasted sweet victory when he was elected France's next president with over 66 per cent of the votes on Sunday. Twitter being Twitter, however, could only think of one thing. French confectionery. Macarons to be precise. Add one letter to the 39-year-old politician's last name and you get the famous French dessert.People on Twitter made the same joke:Everyone got a little hungry:And showed off their versions of Macron macarons:People really wanted Macron macarons to be a thing:People pointed out the interesting connection the new First Lady of France has to macarons:And many felt the need to make this important clarification:But this person perhaps summed it up best: