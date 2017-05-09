Emmanuel Macron Is France's New President. All Twitter Can Think Of Is This

People on Twitter made the same joke:
I keep reading Emmanuel Macron's name as "Macaron," which would actually be a better last name for a French president, let's be honest.— Jodi Westrick (@jodilyn) May 8, 2017
Do u think it's a coincidence that Macron is one letter away from macaron? I do not. pic.twitter.com/OWCO7Yutf2— Nayomi with a Y (@nayomir) May 7, 2017
I'm just saying when I look at these I see liberty, equality, brotherhood pic.twitter.com/ZaumA9DfPs— Nayomi with a Y (@nayomir) May 8, 2017
Everyone got a little hungry:
The moment when your phone autocorrects 'Macron' to 'macaron' and you decided to go out, get some cookies instead of following the election— Beybin Somuk (@bybns) May 7, 2017
And showed off their versions of Macron macarons:
This is a Macron Macaron. pic.twitter.com/WBz3nutjZR— Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) May 7, 2017
So we thought this was the best way to celebrate Macron's win. Congrats France! You've made the free world proud! #FrenchElectionpic.twitter.com/qCDPAYCbT8— Laura (@SheWhoVotes) May 7, 2017
Macron macaron pic.twitter.com/Yz1UFwfesR— Chris Salmon (@chrissalmon) May 8, 2017
People really wanted Macron macarons to be a thing:
I mean, every French bakery has to have a #macron macaron now, right?— Liz J (@LJuko) May 9, 2017
I sincerely hope Laduree introduces the Macron macaron.— barbara barna abel (@BarbaraBarna) May 9, 2017
People pointed out the interesting connection the new First Lady of France has to macarons:
Macron's wife, Brigitte Trogneux, is from a famous family of macaron (cookie) makers. Great history: https://t.co/ARcWBchNS7— Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) May 8, 2017
#wordplay of the day: @EmmanuelMacron's wife's family firm (Trogneux) are renowned for their macaron d'amiens. Guess where Macron was born?— Jag Singh (@jagsingh) May 8, 2017
vous saviez que Brigitte Trogneux,femme de Macron,est de la famille de l'inventeur du macaron d'Amiens ?— NOLWEN (@Lolwen_) April 28, 2017
Macron-macaron, c'est rigolo non ? pic.twitter.com/enwBbWFnET
And many felt the need to make this important clarification:
Reminder:
A Macaron is a french confectionery.
A Macron is a French president.
A Macaroon is a coconut cluster.— Andrew Joe Potter (@AndrewJoePotter) May 8, 2017
Macron.— Matt (@Matt_in_London) May 8, 2017
Macaron.
Macaroon.
Let this be the end of it. pic.twitter.com/wRoGnhMKre
But this person perhaps summed it up best:
#Macron and #Macaron— Angel Campey (@YesReallyAngel) May 8, 2017
Two similar names.
Two of France's best gifts to the world. pic.twitter.com/UERhievcsu
Click here for more trending stories.