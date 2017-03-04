Emma Watson Pranking A Nanny For The Ellen Show Will Leave You In Splits

Ellen DeGeneres is well known for her impeccable comic timing and wit. Emma Watson is famous for her acting chops. What happens when these two fabulous ladies come together to play a hilarious prank? Loads of laughter, that's what. For her famous hidden camera pranks, Ellen recently roped in the beloved Beauty and the Beast actress Emma Watson to prank a nanny. All Emma had to do was pretend to hire a nanny... for herself.The prank played out backstage at The Ellen Show and is sure to have you rolling on the floor laughing. Watch how Emma pranks a bemused potential-nanny with Ellen giving her instructions through a hidden earphone. She states her preference for crust-less sandwiches, laughs, cries at an 'owie', licks a giant lollipop and basically does a great job at confusing the nanny. There are times when even Emma can't stop herself from giggling in the middle of the performance.Since being uploaded on March 3, it has collected over 5 lakh views on YouTube alone. On Facebook, the video has over 25,000 reactions and 3,000 shares! Many have commented to praise both Ellen and Emma. "Ellen I love when you do these, and wow Emma Watson did a great job! I would have fallen over laughing," says one user. Another comments, "Omg. I was laughing so hard that my kids come and ask me: 'Mommy are you ok?'"Watch the video below:What do you think of the performance? Let us know using the comments section below.