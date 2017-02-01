Ellen DeGeneres Uses Finding Dory To Make A Point About Trump's Travel Ban

Wanna know what I thought about Trump watching "Finding Dory" in the White House? Here ya go. https://t.co/43PHBjhu40 - Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017

As people in various parts of the world speak up against US President Donald Trump's travel ban, television host Ellen DeGeneres has made her tongue-in-cheek point on the matter in front of a crowd, which, she said, were the only ones 'not protesting something right now'. On January 27, President Trump signed an executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including those with green cards, from entering America. It was later reported that while protests broke out, the White House held a special screening of Finding Dory. "I don't get political, but I will say that I am against one of those two things," Ms DeGeneres, who had voiced the character of Dory, says in the video.Her non-political point is has gone viral. Since being shared on Twitter on January 31, it has collected over 25,000 'likes' and almost 14,000 retweets.The point was inherent in the plot of the 'very non-political, family-friendly, People's Choice Award-winning" film.Dory, she said, lives in Australia and arrives in the US with her friends Marlin and Nemo to meet her parents. "She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. And they all have to get over the wall, and you won't believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out," said Ms DeGeneres as the audience broke into cheers over the hint at President Trump's orders to start the construction of a US-Mexico border wall."Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory," Ms DeGeneres continues. "Animals that don't even need her. Animals that don't have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they're completely different colours. Because that's what you do when you see someone in need -- you help them," she went on to say to even louder cheers.She even hopes that is the lesson everyone who watched the film learns from it.This tweet pretty much summarises what most people have to say about the video.Tell us what you think of Ellen DeGeneres' video in the comments section below.