Ellen DeGeneres Gifts Student A Car In The Coolest Surprise Ever

We're not sure if it was even possible but Ellen DeGeneres seems to have won even more hearts after her latest surprise for a student. A clip from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, shared on Facebook, shows the television host gifting an audience member a brand new car. But it's not just the gift that's winning people over - it's also the way Ellen surprises Los Angeles resident Noveen Crumbie. The video is receiving major love on Facebook and has clocked over 2.3 million views within 13 hours of being posted.Noveen, who works at the Dolby Theatre as an usher, was invited back after she won a $500 gift-card on the show two weeks ago. Back as a guest this time, she talks about what all she bought with the gift card at the Ellen Shop.During her talk, Noveen mentions her desire to work at the Disney Channel. So Ellen asks her to read a promo for the shop as if she were working the channel. She does such a great job, Ellen uses the same method to make the big reveal about the car.You just have to watch the video to see how the whole thing plays out, especially for Noveen's amazing reaction.According to Ellen's official website, Noveen has over $44,000 in student loans. Until now she has only managed to pay off $70 from it. Since Noveen is living paycheck to paycheck, she hasn't been able to buy herself a new car. Thanks to Ellen, she won't need to take public transport anymore."Ellen you get me every time! Just when I think I'm not about to tear up I do! Keep spreading joy and kindness and encouraging others to do so as well! You are your staff are all super awesome and compassionate people! Go you!" says one commenter on the video, not unlike many others who have same thoughts.