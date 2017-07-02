Elephant Escapes Circus In Search Of Early Morning Snack

Kelly, who lives at Circus World, was spotted in a neighbourhood couple of blocks away munching on some plants at 5 in the morning. Local Jaime Peterson spotted Kelly feasting on leaves and posted photos of the pachyderm on social media.
"She was just having some breakfast, I guess," Jamie Peterson told Wiscnews.
But if it wasn't for Kelly's accomplice Isla, she wouldn't have been out on a walk. Isla is the one who helped Kelly escape by releasing couple of bolts on the latch. While Isla stayed put, outgoing Kelly seized the opportunity.
"Kelly's probably the more inquisitive one, and definitely the more food-motivated one," circus director Scott O'Donnell told CNN.
While in the neighbourhood, Kelly unlatched a gate and munched on some marigolds, reported News.com.
Kelly was out for a brief 15-20 minutes before law enforcement officials notified the circus authorities. She was then safely led back to the circus.
