Electric Guitar Playing 'Aunties' Slay Stereotypes, One Chord At A Time

The stars of the video are two women wearing traditional salwar kameez and dupattas. Their hair is neatly pulled back. Gold chains around their necks, gold bangles tingling around their wrists. Oh, and there's the fact that they're slaying it on guitar, one of them a bright red electric one. The song they're playing is Endendu Ninnanu from the 1970s hit Kannada film Eradu Kanasu.
Refreshingly, the comments on the video are overwhelmingly positive. "Don't underestimate 'Indian Aunties' - first they launched 104 satellites with one rocket, and now this! These ladies are superb," says one person.
"These Kannada aunties are killing it!" writes another person on the Facebook post. "Epic! Aunties are epic," exclaims another.
According to their former student, the women are sisters from Karnataka's Shivamogga district. They teach music and are accomplished players of instruments as varied as the guitar, veena, violin, mirdangam and ghatam.
