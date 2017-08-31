Eight Foot Alligator Found Taking A Dip In Family's Pool, Rescued

The official Twitter account of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted pictures and updates from the scene. "Deputies on scene now, apprehension of this trespassing suspect should be interesting. - Alligator in residential pool," they tweeted along with a picture of the gator.
Deputies on scene now, apprehension of this trespassing suspect should be interesting. - Alligator in residential pool. pic.twitter.com/L80jFnqSsx- HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) August 30, 2017
In another tweet, they confirmed that the reptile was approximately seven to eight feet long. They also confirmed that a team from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was on their way to rescue the alligator.
Deputies confirming the alligator is approx 7 to 8ft, a licensed @MyFWC trapper is enroute to the scene. pic.twitter.com/IcZdo0AY7h- HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) August 30, 2017
Several people have posted their reaction to the alligator in the swimming the residential pool on Twitter.
I would possibly drop dead of a heart attack- Fogell (@F0gell) August 30, 2017
Thats Florida- MARIA MARIA (@MariaTevesGonz) August 30, 2017
