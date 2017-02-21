'Egg'ception: Woman Cracks Open Egg, Finds A Bizarre Surprise Inside

It's not every day that you can gather the family around the dinner table. It is even less likely if it is only to watch you crack open an egg. Except, this was no ordinary day and definitely no ordinary egg. In a video posted on YouTube, a woman can be seen cracking open an exceptionally large egg. So far, nothing out of the ordinary. Then out plops a second fully-formed egg, along with the egg yolk and white. The woman’s family gasps in surprise at the unusual sight.Ande mein anda!

via GIPHY

"This gigantic egg had a yolk and another egg inside. I can't believe it didn't kill my hen," wrote the man who uploaded the video on YouTube."This is what happens when you buy eggs in a 'Buy One, Get One Free' offer," commented one viewer."Poor chicken that had to push that monster out," wrote another."Well, the question 'Which came first: the chicken or the egg?' should wait a little bit longer﻿," commented a YouTuber.So, what exactly happened here? The egg-inside-egg phenomenon is known as a counter-peristalsis contraction. In the simplest terms, an egg that has already passed through a hen's reproductive system gets sucked back up before it can finish developing, allowing another egg to develop around it.Responding to amazed viewers in the comments section, the man who filmed the video explained his family was far too freaked out to eat the eggs. Instead, his wife used them to make a conditioning hair mask at home. Because, as the saying goes, "When life gives you eggs…" Nope, never mind.