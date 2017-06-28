Dutch PM Tweets PM Modi In Hindi, Leaves The Internet Confused

Take a look at the Dutch PM's tweet in Hindi:
June 27, 2017
"Welcome to the Netherlands @narendramodi Our bilateral relations go back 70 years and with that I am extremely excited about our meeting," reads the tweet, roughly translated.
Tweeted about 18 hours ago, the tweet quickly went viral, with many pointing out the obvious:
YouForgotToAddSpace— Super Commando Dhruv (@Eaglesiar) June 27, 2017
Ye le.. pic.twitter.com/5JXBgkWd1b— Adil (@Adilogics) June 27, 2017
And, of course, people had jokes:
Soo overwhelmed Minister President, nice initiative to remove all space between the two countries.— Lazy Cat '' (@uPoliticat) June 27, 2017
This is the guy who speaks MutualFundsAreSubjectToMarketRiskPleaseReadTheOfferDocumentsCarefully https://t.co/wZpp6jvLNx— Mohit (@sailorsmoon) June 27, 2017
KoiJoMilaToMujheAisaLagtaThaJaiseMeriSaariDuniyaMeinGeetonKiRutAurRangonKiBarkhaHaiKhushbooKiAandhiHai#ShankarRutteMahadevanhttps://t.co/fqzQimZ2u8— Advanced Maushi (@AdvancedMaushi) June 27, 2017
Close enough pic.twitter.com/4PsuCd4SAE— Piyush (@friendlii_ghost) June 27, 2017
But most appreciated the Dutch PM's efforts:
Except for the space between the words, it was perfect.— (@zilaChhapra) June 27, 2017
Yes, but be sure it's not his language . At least he tried must be appreciated.— Naveen Kumar (@NaveenYdv8) June 27, 2017
Woww , Hindi .Appreciate— Annie Singh (@o__positive) June 27, 2017
And this person thought Twitter's 140-character limit may be to blame:
Ho sakta hai 140 characters cross kar jata agar space dete to— Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017
Luckily, the Dutch PM tweeted again after meeting PM Modi, getting it right this time:
@narendramodipic.twitter.com/bi9EzwQQTt— Minister-president (@MinPres) June 27, 2017
This is not the first time Mr Rutte has tweeted in Hindi. In 2015, he replied in Hindi to a tweet in Dutch by PM Modi, welcoming him to India.
June 5, 2015
