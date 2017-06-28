Dutch PM Tweets PM Modi In Hindi, Leaves The Internet Confused

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, in The Hague on Tuesday

YouForgotToAddSpace — Super Commando Dhruv (@Eaglesiar) June 27, 2017

Soo overwhelmed Minister President, nice initiative to remove all space between the two countries. — Lazy Cat '' (@uPoliticat) June 27, 2017

This is the guy who speaks MutualFundsAreSubjectToMarketRiskPleaseReadTheOfferDocumentsCarefully https://t.co/wZpp6jvLNx — Mohit (@sailorsmoon) June 27, 2017

Except for the space between the words, it was perfect. — (@zilaChhapra) June 27, 2017

Yes, but be sure it's not his language . At least he tried must be appreciated. — Naveen Kumar (@NaveenYdv8) June 27, 2017

Woww , Hindi .Appreciate — Annie Singh (@o__positive) June 27, 2017

Ho sakta hai 140 characters cross kar jata agar space dete to — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017