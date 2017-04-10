Dusty The Dog Invades Football Pitch, Stops Play For Over 7 Minutes

A British footballer's dog bolted onto the pitch and halted play for over 7 minutes

"Bad dog!" That's probably what British footballer Asa Charlton said after his one-and-a-half-year-old dog ran onto the pitch while he was playing a match recently.Dusty the dog broke free from the stands, where he had been with Mr Charlton's family, and ran onto the pitch disrupting a match between Halesowen Town and Skelmersdale United. The game was in its 25th minute. It took a little over seven minutes to finally catch the excited dog and get it off the pitch. Play was stopped for that duration, with everyone's eyes fixed firmly on the mischievous pooch running around the pitch.Mr Charlton, who plays for Halesowen Town, told the Daily Mail that when Dusty first bolted onto the pitch, he did not even realise it was his dog causing the commotion."I saw a dog come on and I thought that cannot be my dog. When he's off the lead, you cannot catch him so, if anything, with everyone trying it just had the opposite effect."It turns out Mr Charlton's daughter was playing with him when the dog slipped off his collar and dashed off."It was probably my worst nightmare - my wife, mother and daughter running about on the pitch of my match," he said.Commentators, who could barely stop laughing, provided play-by-play of the beagle's antics on the field."It can't be that hard to get a dog off a football pitch, surely," a man can be heard saying in the background, barely a minute in to the video. He clearly had no idea what was about to happen next.Briefly, around three-and-a-half minutes in, it seemed like the beagle was about to trot off the field.

But nope, Dusty changed his mind and the crowd roared with laughter.A few people ran onto the field, trying to bribe him away with tasty treats - but he was not having any of it.

Around four-and-a-half minutes in, a soccer player and goalie tried to tackle the naughty canine but it wriggled away.

Around six minutes in, Mr Charlton's daughter brought out some food to distract the dog while a woman - either his wife or mother - tried to grab him. Unsuccessful, yet again

