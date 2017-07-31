Driver Leapt From Car Before It Plunged Into Subway Station. See Photos No one was hurt as the car raced through the western Spandau district

A sleepy Berlin suburb experienced an action movie-style car chase as a driver fleeing police leapt from his vehicle before it plunged into an underground metro station.No one was hurt as the black Ford Fiesta raced through the western Spandau district just after 8 pm local time on Sunday, a police report said, although startled pedestrians had to quickly leap out of its path as the car careened onto pavements and grass verges.The 25-year-old at the wheel jumped out of the car before it raced down the steps of the station, but officers arrested him close to the scene.Two passengers in the vehicle, who were still on board during its dive below ground, escaped the pursuing police.Television images from the scene showed the car had smashed into a pillar on the platform before being hauled back up to street level by firefighters, its front bumper crushed out of shape.Police officers had attempted to pull the car over for a traffic stop, but instead of obeying the driver sped away. He was found not to have a driver's licence, while the car's licence plates were listed as wanted on a police database.In May, a driver lost control of their car and drove straight down the steps of an underground station in central Berlin during rush hour, injuring six.Click for more trending news