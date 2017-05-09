Dramatic Video Shows Bear Chasing Down Cyclists Along Deserted Trail

NEW DELHI: Imagine you're riding your bicycle along a deserted path in the woods when suddenly, out of nowhere, a bear starts running after you. No, this isn't a hypothetical situation. This actually happened to two cyclist riding their bikes at a ski and bike park in Slovakia.
The scary footage, captured on a helmet camera, shows two bikers riding downhill through the woods when suddenly they notice a bear running straight towards them. The video goes into slow motion at this point as the bear runs after the first cyclist. However, seconds later the bear changes its course and runs back into the woods. Phew!
It's definitely a close save for the bikers and you can hear what a fright the bear gave them by the sound of their voices.
Since being posted on May 8, the video has collected over 9.3 lakh views on YouTube.
"Almost had you guys," says one commenter on the video. "I guess you could say they BEARly made it," says another.
