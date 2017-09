'Don't Shoot At Irma' Warns Florida Police After Facebook Event Goes Viral

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv - Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

While some Americans were preparing for Hurricane Irma by evacuating places in the storm's way, others were planning to destroy it by shooting at it! After a Facebook event called 'Shoot At Hurricane Irma' went viral with over 55,000 people saying they were interested in 'attending' it, Florida Police was forced to issue a warning using words they probably never thought they would have to use: "DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effects."The event was actually created as a joke. "A combination of stress and boredom made me start the event," explained Ryon Edwards, who created it on Facebook, to BBC Newsbeat Many, in fact, could not believe that the police actually found it necessary to tweet a warning.This, however, is not the only unbelievable event created to deal with Hurricane Irma. Others like it include 'Everybody Point Their Fans At The Hurricane To Blow It Away' and 'Shoot Beyblades at Hurricane Irma'.Click for more trending news