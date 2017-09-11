'Don't Shoot At Irma' Warns Florida Police After Facebook Event Goes Viral

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv- Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017
The event was actually created as a joke. "A combination of stress and boredom made me start the event," explained Ryon Edwards, who created it on Facebook, to BBC Newsbeat.
Many, in fact, could not believe that the police actually found it necessary to tweet a warning.
September 10, 2017
This, however, is not the only unbelievable event created to deal with Hurricane Irma. Others like it include 'Everybody Point Their Fans At The Hurricane To Blow It Away' and 'Shoot Beyblades at Hurricane Irma'.
