Donald Trump's Truck Driver Moment Is Now A Hilarious Photoshop Battle

Started a day ago, "PsBattle: Trucker Trump" has more than a few altered versions of the original picture. From reimagining POTUS in Hollywood films to changing the vehicle he's driving, people have whipped up some rather interesting pictures. Here are a couple of them:
Mad Max featuring Donald Trump
Immortan Trump
This one with Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator
And this one which shows POTUS as The Fast and the Furious
Furious Trump
What if it wasn't an 18-wheeler he was driving?
How about this?
Or even this?
TrumpKart!
Hey kitty, kitty...
And finally, this one. Ouch!
This isn't the first time US President Donald Trump has become the subject of a Photoshop battle. Earlier, a picture of Trump wearing a bathrobe and another of him, capping or uncapping a pen while signing official documents, were turned into Photoshop battles.