Donald Trump's Truck Driver Moment Is Now A Hilarious Photoshop Battle

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 25, 2017 13:05 IST
US President Donald Trump in a truck outside the White House. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI:  By now you've probably seen US President Donald Trump's viral picture which shows him pretend-driving a truck. The photograph emerged on Thursday after POTUS met truck drivers and trucking executives, and climbed into a tractor-trailer parked outside the White House. The photo created quite a stir on Twitter with #TrumpTruck and has collected quite a few reactions so far. Now, however, the Internet has turned the picture into a raging Photoshop Battle. Trust netizens to find an opportunity and just go with it.

Started a day ago, "PsBattle: Trucker Trump" has more than a few altered versions of the original picture. From reimagining POTUS in Hollywood films to changing the vehicle he's driving, people have whipped up some rather interesting pictures. Here are a couple of them:

Mad Max featuring Donald Trump
 
Immortan Trump

 This one with Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator
 
donald trump photoshop

And this one which shows POTUS as The Fast and the Furious
 
Furious Trump

What if it wasn't an 18-wheeler he was driving?
 
donald trump photoshop

How about this?
 
donald trump photoshop

Or even this?
 
TrumpKart!

Hey kitty, kitty...
 
donald trump photoshop
 
And finally, this one. Ouch!
 
 

This isn't the first time US President Donald Trump has become the subject of a Photoshop battle. Earlier, a picture of Trump wearing a bathrobe and another of him, capping or uncapping a pen while signing official documents, were turned into Photoshop battles.
 

