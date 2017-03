Donald Trump's Truck Driver Moment Is Now A Hilarious Photoshop Battle

By now you've probably seen US President Donald Trump's viral picture which shows him pretend-driving a truck. The photograph emerged on Thursday after POTUS met truck drivers and trucking executives, and climbed into a tractor-trailer parked outside the White House. The photo created quite a stir on Twitter with #TrumpTruck and has collected quite a few reactions so far. Now, however, the Internet has turned the picture into a raging Photoshop Battle. Trust netizens to find an opportunity and just go with it.Started a day ago, "PsBattle: Trucker Trump" has more than a few altered versions of the original picture. From reimagining POTUS in Hollywood films to changing the vehicle he's driving, people have whipped up some rather interesting pictures. Here are a couple of them:Mad Max featuring Donald TrumpThis one with Arnold Schwarzenegger in The TerminatorAnd this one which shows POTUS as The Fast and the FuriousWhat if it wasn't an 18-wheeler he was driving?How about this?Or even this?Hey kitty, kitty...And finally, this one. Ouch!This isn't the first time US President Donald Trump has become the subject of a Photoshop battle. Earlier, a picture of Trump wearing a bathrobe and another of him, capping or uncapping a pen while signing official documents , were turned into Photoshop battles.