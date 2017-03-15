Donald Trump's Tax Returns Trend On Twitter. Read The 8 Funniest Tweets

if you have news, Rachel, please tell us. soon. I'm not young. - Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) March 15, 2017

So obvious that Donald released the #TrumpTaxReturns himself.

Thats why its only 2 pages. His tiny hands couldn't carry more.#TrumpsTaxes - Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) March 15, 2017

US President Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes on an income of $150 million in 2005. The White House released this information just minutes before MSNBC show host Rachel Maddow was set to reveal a leaked copy of his tax returns. Earlier in the day, American news network MSNBC reported that they had obtained two pages of Mr Trump's tax returns. Ms Maddow tweeted that she would reveal them at 9 p.m. on her show. That was a wait of 84 minutes. The White House, taking advantage of this long wait, released Mr Trump's tax statements before she could.It is worth noting here that Mr Trump, in an unusual and frowned-upon move, had refused to reveal his tax returns during his presidential campaign.Mr Trump's tax figures set the Internet ablaze. Contrary to rumours, it turned out that he had paid his fair share of taxes - in 2005, at least. Here is how Twitter users reacted to Donald Trump's tax returns and Ms Maddow's really long reveal of the same.1. Tweeple really wanted Rachel Maddow to speed up the reveal2. Some were happy that the White House beat her to the punch3. Obama jokes were thrown into the mix4. Some were very happy after the reveal5. Others dug up the past6. Some Twitter users went back to making fun of his hands7. And most Donald Trump supporters celebratedWhat do you think of Mr Trump's tax returns? Let us know using the comments section below.