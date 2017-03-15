Donald Trump's Tax Returns Trend On Twitter. Read The 8 Funniest Tweets

It is worth noting here that Mr Trump, in an unusual and frowned-upon move, had refused to reveal his tax returns during his presidential campaign.
Mr Trump's tax figures set the Internet ablaze. Contrary to rumours, it turned out that he had paid his fair share of taxes - in 2005, at least. Here is how Twitter users reacted to Donald Trump's tax returns and Ms Maddow's really long reveal of the same.
1. Tweeple really wanted Rachel Maddow to speed up the reveal
if you have news, Rachel, please tell us. soon. I'm not young.- Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) March 15, 2017
Still waiting for 45's "routine audit" to wrap up so we can see more #TrumpTaxReturns. #showusyourtaxes#RachelMaddow#TrumpsTaxespic.twitter.com/tm0cx9CHY9- Laura Vidal Leib (@LauraVidalLeib) March 15, 2017
2. Some were happy that the White House beat her to the punch
Poor Rachel...guess who really leaked #TrumpTaxReturns ? pic.twitter.com/Rxnbx2AazH- Ded Zeppelin (@dedzepln) March 15, 2017
3. Obama jokes were thrown into the mix
Obama watching this #TrumpTaxReturns coverage like pic.twitter.com/tNQAJWnlZ8- Laura Ann (@Lalababyax9) March 15, 2017
4. Some were very happy after the reveal
You know when you fail, fail hard... amiright @maddow?#TrumpTaxReturns#GetWreckedpic.twitter.com/vzOlLE0wd5- Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) March 15, 2017
5. Others dug up the past
This tweet didn't age well #TrumpTaxReturns#maddowpic.twitter.com/pvlOmkC3Py- Dax (@huwhyte_1) March 15, 2017
6. Some Twitter users went back to making fun of his hands
So obvious that Donald released the #TrumpTaxReturns himself.- Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) March 15, 2017
Thats why its only 2 pages. His tiny hands couldn't carry more.#TrumpsTaxes
7. And most Donald Trump supporters celebrated
Still not tired of winning. #TrumpTaxReturnspic.twitter.com/AV1CWtmAeR- #Translation Goat (@Lookinabout) March 15, 2017
What do you think of Mr Trump's tax returns? Let us know using the comments section below.