Donald Trump's Pic Of Capping A Pen Prompts Hilarious Photoshop Battle

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: January 28, 2017 19:33 IST
Donald Trump's Pic Of Capping A Pen Prompts Hilarious Photoshop Battle

The Photoshop Battle is now making several online laugh out loud. (Photo Credit: Reddit)

Trust the Internet to find a regular picture and change it into, well, this. When US President Donald Trump signed orders to start the construction of a US-Mexico border wall on January 25, netizens took it as an opportunity to start an epic Photoshop battle. A seemingly normal photo, which shows POTUS capping or uncapping a pen while signing official documents, became their object of mischief. The Photoshop Battle, which begun two days ago on Reddit, is now making several online laugh out loud.

From editing out the pen and adding pictures of walls and food items in place of it to making jokes about the size of Trump's hands, netizens put up some rather interesting pictures. Here are a few them:

Like we said earlier, there were a lot of edits involving walls:
 
 
 
 
Wall Prototype


There were also several pictures that involved food and cutlery
 
Who knew eating with chopsticks would be this hard..
donald trump photoshop

Photo Credit: Reddit

donald trump photoshop

Photo Credit: Reddit


Someone also Photoshopped the size of Trump's hands
 
 


And someone else tried to show Trump working-out
 
 


Here's Trump playing with dinosaurs
 
 


And here he is playing the violin
 
donald trump photoshop

Photo Credit: Reddit


There was also this rather scary one
 
donald trump photoshop

Photo Credit: Reddit


And lastly this one. PPAP, everyone
 
donald trump photoshop

Photo Credit: Reddit


Did the pictures make you laugh too? Tell us in the comments section below.

