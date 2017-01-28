Donald Trump's Pic Of Capping A Pen Prompts Hilarious Photoshop Battle

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Trust the Internet to find a regular picture and change it into, well, this. When US President Donald Trump signed orders to start the construction of a US-Mexico border wall on January 25, netizens took it as an opportunity to start an epic Photoshop battle. A seemingly normal photo, which shows POTUS capping or uncapping a pen while signing official documents, became their object of mischief. The Photoshop Battle, which begun two days ago on Reddit, is now making several online laugh out loud.From editing out the pen and adding pictures of walls and food items in place of it to making jokes about the size of Trump's hands, netizens put up some rather interesting pictures. Here are a few them:Like we said earlier, there were a lot of edits involving walls:There were also several pictures that involved food and cutlerySomeone also Photoshopped the size of Trump's handsAnd someone else tried to show Trump working-outHere's Trump playing with dinosaursAnd here he is playing the violinThere was also this rather scary oneAnd lastly this one. PPAP, everyoneDid the pictures make you laugh too? Tell us in the comments section below.