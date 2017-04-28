Donald Trump's First 100 Days In Office: How Netizens Reacted

It cannot be ignored that his presidency has had its fair share of setbacks. The most significant of these setbacks, perhaps, has been his unsuccessful attempt to overhaul the US healthcare system. His presidency has also been riddled with controversial decisions, gaffes and promises, including his insistence on a $21 billion wall project on the Mexico border and the fact that he forgot which country he ordered an airstrike on.
The White House points out that Mr Trump enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders than any other president in over a half century as a measure of his success. It is worth remembering what Mr Trump had said of then-POTUS Barack Obama back in 2015: "I don't think he even tries anymore, I think he just signs executive actions."
As a CNN poll puts Mr Trump's approval ratings are at a mere 44%, the least amongst presidents at the 100-day point since modern polling began, netizens take to Twitter to troll Trump at the end of his 100 days in office. Here are the funniest tweets about Trump's first 100 days in office:
FACT: No one has accomplished more for their country in 100 days than Donald Trump has in his mind.- Top Conservative Cat (@TeaPartyCat) April 28, 2017
The Simpsons parodied Donald Trump's first 100 days
Want to know what The Simpsons think of #trump's first 100 days? pic.twitter.com/LkxIl8tm6P- Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 27, 2017
People soon began to twist popular lyrics to commemorate Mr Trump
Every Little Thing He Does Is Tragic #TrumpsDay100Songs- quinn cummings (@quinncy) April 25, 2017
While My Country Gently Weeps #TrumpsDay100Songs- sarah the frustrated (@FoxesSox) April 26, 2017
Every tweet you make- Janae (@janae_saisquoi) April 25, 2017
Every law you break
Every tan you fake
Every golf trip you take
We'll be watching you#TrumpsDay100Songs
Netizens spared no expense in trolling Mr Trump
A quick summary of Donald Trump's first 100 days:- TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 25, 2017
Trump: I want do this thing
Judge: No
They also compared Mr Trump's presidency with Obama's
Trump will have signed 32 executive orders, the most in first 100 days since WWII. Remember when Paul Ryan yelled about too many Obama EOs?- Stop the Speaker (@StopTheSpeaker) April 24, 2017
In Obama's 1st 100 days he gave Americans a stimulus package to boost the economy.- Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 23, 2017
In Trump's 1st 100 days he took 8 vacations & ate cake.
Tweeple were ruthless in their assessment
Have to give Trump credit.- Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) April 23, 2017
I never could have guessed someone could erase 100 years of progress in such a short time.
"Nearing 100 days"
Trump accomplishments in first 100 days, most golfing outings of any president. Executive orders galore, got sued more then any other Potus- Adelino Camara (@ADIC33) April 23, 2017
Absolutely ruthless
obama had to rescue the entire global economy in the first 100 days- Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 22, 2017
trump needs 51 of his own party to vote for a bill
and trump failed
