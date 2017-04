Donald Trump's First 100 Days In Office: How Netizens Reacted

Mr Trump's approval ratings are at a mere 44% at the end of his 100 days in office.

In the US, the first 100 days of a President in office is sometimes informally used as a measure of his success. As the current US President Donald Trump approaches the completion of his 100 days in office on April 29, people around the globe try to assess the hits and misses of his administration. And while Mr Trump himself seeks to downplay the importance of his first 100 days by tweeting about it as a ridiculous standard of measuring success, netizens will not let him rest easy, it seems.It cannot be ignored that his presidency has had its fair share of setbacks. The most significant of these setbacks, perhaps, has been his unsuccessful attempt to overhaul the US healthcare system. His presidency has also been riddled with controversial decisions, gaffes and promises, including his insistence on a $21 billion wall project on the Mexico border and the fact that he forgot which country he ordered an airstrike on.The White House points out that Mr Trump enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders than any other president in over a half century as a measure of his success. It is worth remembering what Mr Trump had said of then-POTUS Barack Obama back in 2015 : "I don't think he even tries anymore, I think he just signs executive actions."As a CNN poll puts Mr Trump's approval ratings are at a mere 44%, the least amongst presidents at the 100-day point since modern polling began, netizens take to Twitter to troll Trump at the end of his 100 days in office. Here are the funniest tweets about Trump's first 100 days in office:The Simpsons parodied Donald Trump's first 100 daysPeople soon began to twist popular lyrics to commemorate Mr TrumpNetizens spared no expense in trolling Mr TrumpThey also compared Mr Trump's presidency with Obama'sTweeple were ruthless in their assessmentAbsolutely ruthlessJoin the conversation by telling us what you make of the POTUS's first 100 days in office using the comments section below.Click here for more trending stories.