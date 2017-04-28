Donald Trump's First 100 Days In Office: How Netizens Reacted

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 28, 2017 13:12 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump's First 100 Days In Office: How Netizens Reacted

Mr Trump's approval ratings are at a mere 44% at the end of his 100 days in office.

New Delhi:  In the US, the first 100 days of a President in office is sometimes informally used as a measure of his success. As the current US President Donald Trump approaches the completion of his 100 days in office on April 29, people around the globe try to assess the hits and misses of his administration. And while Mr Trump himself seeks to downplay the importance of his first 100 days by tweeting about it as a ridiculous standard of measuring success, netizens will not let him rest easy, it seems.

It cannot be ignored that his presidency has had its fair share of setbacks. The most significant of these setbacks, perhaps, has been his unsuccessful attempt to overhaul the US healthcare system. His presidency has also been riddled with controversial decisions, gaffes and promises, including his insistence on a $21 billion wall project on the Mexico border and the fact that he forgot which country he ordered an airstrike on.

The White House points out that Mr Trump enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders than any other president in over a half century as a measure of his success. It is worth remembering what Mr Trump had said of then-POTUS Barack Obama back in 2015: "I don't think he even tries anymore, I think he just signs executive actions."

As a CNN poll puts Mr Trump's approval ratings are at a mere 44%, the least amongst presidents at the 100-day point since modern polling began, netizens take to Twitter to troll Trump at the end of his 100 days in office. Here are the funniest tweets about Trump's first 100 days in office:
 
The Simpsons parodied Donald Trump's first 100 days
 
People soon began to twist popular lyrics to commemorate Mr Trump
 
Netizens spared no expense in trolling Mr Trump
 
They also compared Mr Trump's presidency with Obama's
 
Tweeple were ruthless in their assessment
 
Absolutely ruthless
 
Join the conversation by telling us what you make of the POTUS's first 100 days in office using the comments section below.

(With inputs from IANS)

Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READ'Green Cards For Cash' Face Questionable Future
Trump 100 daysDonald TrumpTrump wall

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Baahubali 2IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2 Movie Review

................................ Advertisement ................................