Donald Trump's First 100 Days In Office: How Netizens Reacted

Mr Trump's approval ratings are at a mere 44% at the end of his 100 days in office.

FACT: No one has accomplished more for their country in 100 days than Donald Trump has in his mind. - Top Conservative Cat (@TeaPartyCat) April 28, 2017

Want to know what The Simpsons think of #trump's first 100 days? pic.twitter.com/LkxIl8tm6P - Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 27, 2017

Every Little Thing He Does Is Tragic #TrumpsDay100Songs - quinn cummings (@quinncy) April 25, 2017

While My Country Gently Weeps #TrumpsDay100Songs - sarah the frustrated (@FoxesSox) April 26, 2017

Every tweet you make

Every law you break

Every tan you fake

Every golf trip you take

We'll be watching you#TrumpsDay100Songs - Janae (@janae_saisquoi) April 25, 2017

A quick summary of Donald Trump's first 100 days:

Trump: I want do this thing

Judge: No - TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 25, 2017

Trump will have signed 32 executive orders, the most in first 100 days since WWII. Remember when Paul Ryan yelled about too many Obama EOs? - Stop the Speaker (@StopTheSpeaker) April 24, 2017

In Obama's 1st 100 days he gave Americans a stimulus package to boost the economy.



In Trump's 1st 100 days he took 8 vacations & ate cake. - Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 23, 2017

Have to give Trump credit.



I never could have guessed someone could erase 100 years of progress in such a short time.



"Nearing 100 days" - Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) April 23, 2017

Trump accomplishments in first 100 days, most golfing outings of any president. Executive orders galore, got sued more then any other Potus - Adelino Camara (@ADIC33) April 23, 2017

obama had to rescue the entire global economy in the first 100 days

trump needs 51 of his own party to vote for a bill

and trump failed - Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 22, 2017