Donald Trump's Face Is Now On A Swimsuit. Internet Has Its Doubts The swimsuit is called 'Shocked Trump'

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT The one-piece bathing suit is printed with an enlarged picture of Donald Trump



The "Shocked Trump" bathing suit lit up the internet with images of the one-piece printed with an enlarged picture of the US president's face going viral on social media.



The swimsuit "contours your form and is meant to flatter," the company said on the website. The suit is on sale for $49.95 and cannot be returned or exchanged. The swimsuits are made in America, something Mr Trump would be highly pleased about.



Internet was confused how they felt about the swimsuit.



"I'd rather never go to the beach then wear that lol," wrote user 'shantypical'.



"I don't want to like this and yet I really do want to see what it looks like on a person," said 'mrsjoyfuljones'.



"OK you just ruined my sleep forever, this picture is going to haunt me," wrote 'linettskalbliprest'.



"I would be ashamed to even look at this," wrote 'yoongielel'.

I can’t imagine even fans of Trump would want to wear this swimsuit. pic.twitter.com/PfMpXZ0PY2 — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) June 20, 2017 AND I THOUGHT I HAD SEEN IT ALL (NOPE!) -- Swimsuit features President Trump's face https://t.co/85xgN5zhif via @USATODAY#12Newspic.twitter.com/62FWqfy0sd — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyEdsitty) June 20, 2017

Back in May, the company began selling a "hairy chest" swimsuit that has been trending on social media. That suit looks like a hairy man's upper body. Er.



(With AFP inputs)



