Donald Trump's Bathrobe Pic Hilariously Photoshopped. Mischief Managed

For those who do not know, Mr Spicer's statement was in response to questions on an article published by The New York Times, which claims the President's first two weeks in office and the White House were unsettling. This was the line from the article that he was referring to: When Mr. Trump is not watching television in his bathrobe or on his phone reaching out to old campaign hands and advisers, he will sometimes set off to explore the unfamiliar surroundings of his new home.
Saying that the story was 'riddled with inaccuracies and lies,' Mr Spicer invoked the bathrobe or supposed lack of one.
People are now photoshopping this picture being circulated online after Mr Spicer's statement.
From placing images of walls in the picture to using references from films like Star Wars and Titanic, from making jokes about the size of President Trump's hands to those related to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Redditors went all out in this Photoshop battle. Here are some of the most interesting pictures.
There were a couple of versions showing what President Trump's signed orders look like:
This one that put him on the label of a fabric softener
A few Putin jokes
This one from Titanic
And this one from Star Wars
Some classic paintings were virtually destroyed
Nope
There were some 'wall' jokes
Food jokes
And hand jokes
And finally this...
This isn't the first time netizens have used a picture of POTUS - earlier, people photoshopped an image of President Trump, capping or uncapping a pen while signing official documents. Mischief managed.