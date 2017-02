Donald Trump's Bathrobe Pic Hilariously Photoshopped. Mischief Managed

Photo Credit: Reddit/Imgur

If you spend any time at all on the Internet, chances are you've already seen countless pictures showing US President Donald Trump wearing a bathrobe. Photographic evidence that POTUS not only owns but also wears bathrobes was graciously supplied by netizens after press secretary Sean Spicer made this statement on February 6: "I don't think the President owns a bathrobe, (he) definitely doesn't wear one." Twitter went out of its way to prove Mr Spicer wrong by sharing several photos of POTUS in a bathrobe. Bored after having done so, social media moved on - only to begin a raging Photoshop battle over one of these very pictures. The Photoshop battle began on Reddit some 17 hours before writing this and has since collected over 1,300 comments so far.For those who do not know, Mr Spicer's statement was in response to questions on an article published by The New York Times , which claims the President's first two weeks in office and the White House were unsettling. This was the line from the article that he was referring to: When Mr. Trump is not watching television in his bathrobe or on his phone reaching out to old campaign hands and advisers, he will sometimes set off to explore the unfamiliar surroundings of his new home.Saying that the story was 'riddled with inaccuracies and lies,' Mr Spicer invoked the bathrobe or supposed lack of one.People are now photoshopping this picture being circulated online after Mr Spicer's statement.From placing images of walls in the picture to using references from films like Star Wars and Titanic, from making jokes about the size of President Trump's hands to those related to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Redditors went all out in this Photoshop battle. Here are some of the most interesting pictures.There were a couple of versions showing what President Trump's signed orders look like:This one that put him on the label of a fabric softenerA few Putin jokesThis one from TitanicAnd this one from Star WarsSome classic paintings were virtually destroyedThere were some 'wall' jokesFood jokesAnd hand jokesAnd finally this...This isn't the first time netizens have used a picture of POTUS - earlier, people photoshopped an image of President Trump, capping or uncapping a pen while signing official documents. Mischief managed.