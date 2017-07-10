Donald Trump Stops To Pick Up Hat That Flew Off Marine's Head. Video Is Viral

The Marine was standing at attention next to Mr Trump's helicopter, Marine One, when a gust of wind knocked his hat off his head. As per protocol, the Marine remained still and didn't move to pick up his hat. (The US Marine Corps refers to the hat as a cover.)
Mr Trump, who was talking to a military official, immediately bent down to pick up the hat. He then walked over and placed it firmly on the young Marine's head and gave him a pat on the arm.
Wind blew off the cap of a US Marine, Pres Trump picked it up and placed it on the Marine's head. pic.twitter.com/a7EVtf4rMV- TRUMP 24/7 (@MichaelDelauzon) July 9, 2017
Immediately, however, the white hat flew off the Marine's head once again. This time, both Mr Trump's military escort and the president himself chased after it. They both reached down to pick it up. Mr Trump appeared to hand the hat over to the officer, leaving it up to him to return the Marine's hat. Mr Trump then boarded the chopper.
Watch the video below:
This is pretty great. Marine's hat blows off in wind. POTUS retrieves. Hat flies off again. POTUS retrieves again pic.twitter.com/uxBpvcAx4J- Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 9, 2017
The video is viral, with many quick to praise the US President's well-intentioned move.
"Love that he tried to put it back on #respect," tweeted one person. "Definitely respectable," added another.
People were full of praise for the Marine as well. "Like it that the Marine didn't move. There's discipline for you," wrote one person on Twitter.
