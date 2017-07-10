News Flash
Donald Trump Stops To Pick Up Hat That Flew Off Marine's Head. Video Is Viral

US President Donald Trump stopped twice to pick up a US Marine's hat that was blown away by the wind.

Donald Trump placed the hat firmly on the Marine's head and gave him a pat on the arm.

US President Donald Trump has the Internet buzzing after a video emerged of him stopping to pick up a hat that flew off a Marine's head on Saturday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US - not once, but twice. Mr Trump was headed back to the White House in Washington DC after attending the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

The Marine was standing at attention next to Mr Trump's helicopter, Marine One, when a gust of wind knocked his hat off his head. As per protocol, the Marine remained still and didn't move to pick up his hat. (The US Marine Corps refers to the hat as a cover.)

Mr Trump, who was talking to a military official, immediately bent down to pick up the hat. He then walked over and placed it firmly on the young Marine's head and gave him a pat on the arm.
Immediately, however, the white hat flew off the Marine's head once again. This time, both Mr Trump's military escort and the president himself chased after it. They both reached down to pick it up. Mr Trump appeared to hand the hat over to the officer, leaving it up to him to return the Marine's hat. Mr Trump then boarded the chopper.

Watch the video below:
The video is viral, with many quick to praise the US President's well-intentioned move.

"Love that he tried to put it back on #respect," tweeted one person. "Definitely respectable," added another.

People were full of praise for the Marine as well. "Like it that the Marine didn't move. There's discipline for you," wrote one person on Twitter.

