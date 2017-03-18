Donald Trump Snubs Angela Merkel's Handshake Request, Twitter Reacts

Donald J. Trump appears to ignore requests for a handshake with Angela #Merkel during their first meeting.

Yesterday, during a photo opportunity at the White House, US President Donald Trump refused to shake German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand. After a joint news conference where he publicly disagreed with her on major issues, Mr Trump snubbed a handshake request from Ms Merkel - and sent Twitter into a meltdown. A short clip of the awkward moment quickly made it to the Internet, where Tweeple were quick to jump to conclusions, draw comparisons and outright condemn Mr Trump for his 'childish' behaviour.Watch the video below:Surprising, isn't it?As photographers asked the two to shake hands, Mr Trump, avoiding eye contact, appeared to snub this request. While it is possible that Mr Trump simply did not hear Ms Merkel over the din, people were unwilling to accept this theory. Some pointed out that his body language indicated that he was uncomfortable. Well, you can check out some of the funniest reactions to that moment below:1. People drew comparisons2. And more comparisons...3. And some more comparisons...4. Mr Trump's tiny hands are a running gag now5. A few people speculated about why this refusal happened at all6. Some already knew why7. Another running gag was brought up8. All in all, people were not happyWhat do you think of this handshake incident? Let us know using the comments section below.