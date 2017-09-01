Donald Trump Misspells 'Heal' Again. Twitter Can't Help But Troll Him

The tweet was deleted but its screenshots are circulating all over Twitter

Offbeat | | Updated: September 01, 2017 20:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Misspells 'Heal' Again. Twitter Can't Help But Troll Him

Twitter is trolling US President Donald Trump for the typo.

Not too long ago, US President Donald Trump made headlines and faced the collective trolling of Twitter for misspelling the word 'heal' twice in two tweets. Mr Trump gave Twitter a whole new opportunity to mock him for the same reason by misspelling the word all over again. This time too, the tweet was promptly deleted but screenshots of the gaffe are now circulating all over Twitter. Among those who managed to notice the mistake and save a snapshot of the tweet is former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.
 
Mr Trump deleted the tweet and reposted it:
 
This time too, tweeple didn't spare Mr Trump and trolled him for the typo.
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READPolicemen Killed, 5 Injured After Terrorists Attack Bus In Srinagar
Donald TrumpDonald Trump tweetstwitter reactions

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoiPhone 8Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................