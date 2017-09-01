Donald Trump Misspells 'Heal' Again. Twitter Can't Help But Troll Him

Twitter is trolling US President Donald Trump for the typo.

Mr President you might want to forget the & hope that Texas heals instead. https://t.co/KJiHNaU3kp - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 1, 2017

I knew he'd delete it . Thankfully I kept a screen grab for context. pic.twitter.com/nUwSWvbN3t - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 1, 2017

Texas is healing fast thanks to all of the great men & women who have been working so hard. But still so much to do. Will be back tomorrow! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

Heel = your wife's shoes Heal = what we will be doing for a very long time after you leave office. - S. Adriane Kaylor (@AdrianeKaylor) September 1, 2017

For those who missed it, can't wait to tell my 3rd grader he's a better speller than POTUS. pic.twitter.com/RAhG5pbqqx - Jonathan Wier (@JonKMBZ) September 1, 2017

Congratulations on correcting your spelling mistake. Now can you correct the mistake where you became president? - Sarah (@SarahGee1987) September 1, 2017

I just don't think you know the difference between "heal" and "heel." pic.twitter.com/D3VBnwuDWT - Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) September 1, 2017

OH MY GOD HOW HARD IS IT TO USE THE PROPER FORM OF HEAL! YOU ARE THE PRESIDENT! - Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 1, 2017