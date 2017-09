Donald Trump Misspells 'Heal' Again. Twitter Can't Help But Troll Him

Mr President you might want to forget the & hope that Texas heals instead. https://t.co/KJiHNaU3kp - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 1, 2017

I knew he'd delete it . Thankfully I kept a screen grab for context. pic.twitter.com/nUwSWvbN3t - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 1, 2017

Texas is healing fast thanks to all of the great men & women who have been working so hard. But still so much to do. Will be back tomorrow! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

Heel = your wife's shoes Heal = what we will be doing for a very long time after you leave office. - S. Adriane Kaylor (@AdrianeKaylor) September 1, 2017

For those who missed it, can't wait to tell my 3rd grader he's a better speller than POTUS. pic.twitter.com/RAhG5pbqqx - Jonathan Wier (@JonKMBZ) September 1, 2017

Congratulations on correcting your spelling mistake. Now can you correct the mistake where you became president? - Sarah (@SarahGee1987) September 1, 2017

I just don't think you know the difference between "heal" and "heel." pic.twitter.com/D3VBnwuDWT - Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) September 1, 2017

OH MY GOD HOW HARD IS IT TO USE THE PROPER FORM OF HEAL! YOU ARE THE PRESIDENT! - Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 1, 2017

Not too long ago, US President Donald Trump made headlines and faced the collective trolling of Twitter for misspelling the word 'heal' twice in two tweets . Mr Trump gave Twitter a whole new opportunity to mock him for the same reason by misspelling the word all over again. This time too, the tweet was promptly deleted but screenshots of the gaffe are now circulating all over Twitter. Among those who managed to notice the mistake and save a snapshot of the tweet is former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.Mr Trump deleted the tweet and reposted it:This time too, tweeple didn't spare Mr Trump and trolled him for the typo.Click for more trending news