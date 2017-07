Donald Trump Blocks Model Chrissy Teigen. How Lucky, Echoes Twitter

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Chrissy Teigen has been an vocal critic of US President Donald Trump - and that's putting it mildly. One look at the model's Twitter timeline is enough for anyone to notice how she really feels about the US President. However, after several tweets about him, she has just been blocked by Mr Trump on Twitter. What's more interesting is that several people on the micro-blogging site are actually calling Ms Teigen 'lucky' and the whole thing 'an honour'."After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw," tweeted Ms Teigen about three hours before writing this. Her tweet has since collected over 1.7 lakh 'likes' and more than 38,000 retweets - and still very much counting.The (last) straw Ms Teigen is referring to above is actually a tweet she posted on July 24.Now several tweeple are commenting on Ms Teigen's tweet either congratulating her or sharing what it was that got them blocked by the US President on Twitter.Click for more trending news