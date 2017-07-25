Donald Trump Blocks Model Chrissy Teigen. How Lucky, Echoes Twitter

"After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw," tweeted Ms Teigen about three hours before writing this. Her tweet has since collected over 1.7 lakh 'likes' and more than 38,000 retweets - and still very much counting.
After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp- christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017
The (last) straw Ms Teigen is referring to above is actually a tweet she posted on July 24.
Lolllllll no one likes you- christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017
Now several tweeple are commenting on Ms Teigen's tweet either congratulating her or sharing what it was that got them blocked by the US President on Twitter.
For me, it was tweeting a GIF at him that seems to have done the trick.- Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 25, 2017
I sent him a drawing pic.twitter.com/UVG7ntU8uG- Mike Denison (@mikd33) July 25, 2017
Welcome to the club! Lemme know if you want a button pic.twitter.com/ZFhZ23ZOPW- Mike Denison (@mikd33) July 25, 2017
UGH LUCKY!!!- Brennen Taylor (@BrennenTaylor) July 25, 2017
CONGRATULATIONS!- Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 25, 2017
Welcome to the #BlockedByTrump club! We have donuts!- Dave Hogg (@Stareagle) July 25, 2017
Congrats- EVAN STERN (@evanjstern) July 25, 2017
Yasss pic.twitter.com/QoMRpBnV2i- Tasha.N (@Talkthattalk09) July 25, 2017
nice, what an honor- Jamie Lynch (@jelynchjr) July 25, 2017
