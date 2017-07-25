Donald Trump Blocks Model Chrissy Teigen. How Lucky, Echoes Twitter

Chrissy Teigen's tweet has collected over 1.7 lakh 'likes' so far

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Lolllllll no one likes you - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017

For me, it was tweeting a GIF at him that seems to have done the trick. - Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 25, 2017

I sent him a drawing pic.twitter.com/UVG7ntU8uG - Mike Denison (@mikd33) July 25, 2017

Welcome to the club! Lemme know if you want a button pic.twitter.com/ZFhZ23ZOPW - Mike Denison (@mikd33) July 25, 2017

UGH LUCKY!!! - Brennen Taylor (@BrennenTaylor) July 25, 2017

CONGRATULATIONS! - Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 25, 2017

Welcome to the #BlockedByTrump club! We have donuts! - Dave Hogg (@Stareagle) July 25, 2017

Congrats - EVAN STERN (@evanjstern) July 25, 2017

nice, what an honor - Jamie Lynch (@jelynchjr) July 25, 2017