Dog With 'Anger Issues' Arrested For Jaywalking And Assault

This is Nigel the chihuahua. He was caught by cops in a neighbourhood in Ireland in the dead of the night. The charges - jaywalking and two counts of assault on police.
A post shared by the Police Service of Northern Ireland details the ordeal they went through with the notorious criminal. According to the post, the pooch was found wandering without a collar in the middle of the night and when a police officer tried to help him, he even bit him. The dog even stole the cop's jacket, sat on the driver's seat and refused to move. The cops, tired and hurt, urged his owners to come forward to take the dog home. "Please...find his owner. I like my fingers and don't fancy their chances if he's here another night. He's currently sleeping on my jacket, which I have a feeling he's not going to let me have back," the post said.
The deadly criminal even made it to news channels in Northern Ireland. After the post was shared, his owner eventually came for him. Police shared another post about how they discovered 'Nasty Nigel' whose real name is Simba.
People in the neighbourhood can sleep peacefully now that Nigel is not out on the streets.
