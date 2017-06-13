Dog Jumps Into River, Man Dives In To Save Him. Then, This.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution or RNLI, crew on a lifeboat can be seen speeding towards the man who is perched precariously on rescue chains attached to the embankment wall. With one hand, he clutches onto the dog.
The rescuers first take the damp dog and wrap it in a warm blanket. Then they help the man onto the boat.
Once they safely reach the shore, it becomes apparent that the dog is not the man's. The dog's grateful owner, waiting anxiously by the side of the river, rushes over to thank the good Samaritan and rescue crew.
"That was insane. He literally just ran along the pavement and just jumped straight over - without a second breath," the dog's owner tells one of the rescuers on camera.
While praising the man's 'brave act', crew member Mick Nield warned people against diving into rivers to save animals. Talking to the Daily Mail, he suggested people call the authorities for help instead.
