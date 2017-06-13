Dog Jumps Into River, Man Dives In To Save Him. Then, This.

And it turns out that the dog wasn't even his!

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 13, 2017 11:59 IST
The dog jumped into the water without any warning, his owner explained

A man was rescued after he heroically jumped into the river Thames in London to save a struggling dog. The dramatic rescue was caught on camera by one of the rescuers. 

In a video posted on Twitter by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution or RNLI, crew on a lifeboat can be seen speeding towards the man who is perched precariously on rescue chains attached to the embankment wall. With one hand, he clutches onto the dog.
  
The rescuers first take the damp dog and wrap it in a warm blanket. Then they help the man onto the boat.
 
Once they safely reach the shore, it becomes apparent that the dog is not the man's. The dog's grateful owner, waiting anxiously by the side of the river, rushes over to thank the good Samaritan and rescue crew.

"That was insane. He literally just ran along the pavement and just jumped straight over - without a second breath," the dog's owner tells one of the rescuers on camera.
 
People took to Twitter to applaud the passerby's efforts to save the dog:  
    
While praising the man's 'brave act', crew member Mick Nield warned people against diving into rivers to save animals. Talking to the Daily Mail, he suggested people call the authorities for help instead. 

Click for more trending news


