Dog Jumps Into River, Man Dives In To Save Him. Then, This.

The dog jumped into the water without any warning, his owner explained

Marine 2 standing off as @TowerRNLI lays alongside the river wall and rescues the chap who saved the dog at #Westminster. pic.twitter.com/7FJGcmXBje — MPSonthewater (@MPSonthewater) June 11, 2017

Tonight we worked with @MPSonthewater to rescue this dog & a member of the public who attempted to rescue the dog. pic.twitter.com/T0BhQnLyjg — Tower RNLI (@TowerRNLI) June 11, 2017

Watch: @TowerRNLI assist a dog that jumped into the Thames and a passer by that tried to help rescue it. pic.twitter.com/epNTDKH0d3 — RNLI (@RNLI) June 12, 2017

Omg bless his little face! And bless you blooming amazing folks and the guy who jumped in — Redgirl (@reddabel) June 12, 2017

Thank you to all for helping rescue this doggie esp poor man who had to then be rescued himself — marianne ryan (@marianneryan15) June 12, 2017

Still plenty of good people around , including the RNLI. Well done everyone — Hazel (@miss_scottie) June 12, 2017

Thank you for bringing about yet another positive outcome, we can ALL use more news that gives us something to smile about! WELL DONE! — Christine George (@TPD593) June 11, 2017