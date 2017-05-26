Dog In A Suit And Tie Is The Star Salesman At This Car Showroom

"Our prices are dangerously low because I can't read," says the ad

Offbeat | | Updated: May 26, 2017 17:14 IST
50 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dog In A Suit And Tie Is The Star Salesman At This Car Showroom

Gilda aka Brus Griffin is the star car salesman in a new viral video that has nearly a million views

"Should a dog be selling cars?" Perhaps not. But in a viral promotional video of a car showroom, a dog dressed in a suit and tie is the best car salesman you'll ever get.

Meet Gilda aka Brus Griffin. The four-year-old Brussels Griffon is the star of the hit YouTube video and promises to give you the best deal. Really!

"Our prices are dangerously low because I can't read," the voiceover cheekily says.



This is him after making a deal.
 

Relax, Brus Griffin Motor World is an imaginary showroom. And Gilda is not really a salesman.

It started when Gilda's owner bought a child-size suit for the pooch and since then has been posting videos imagining him as different characters.

Brus Griffin, The Attorney. For any legal trouble, he's your guy!
 

As Dwight Schrute from The Office. The resemblance is uncanny.
 

He was even the subject of a Reddit Photoshop battle. The possibilities are endless when there's a dog in a suit
 

 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

50 Shares
ALSO READInfiltration Attempt Backed By Pak Army Stopped In Kashmir's Uri
Viral videodogcar showroomdog care salesmanBrus Griffin

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CBSE ResultsSachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................