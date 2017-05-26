Dog In A Suit And Tie Is The Star Salesman At This Car Showroom

Meet Gilda aka Brus Griffin. The four-year-old Brussels Griffon is the star of the hit YouTube video and promises to give you the best deal. Really!
"Our prices are dangerously low because I can't read," the voiceover cheekily says.
This is him after making a deal.
Relax, Brus Griffin Motor World is an imaginary showroom. And Gilda is not really a salesman.
It started when Gilda's owner bought a child-size suit for the pooch and since then has been posting videos imagining him as different characters.
Brus Griffin, The Attorney. For any legal trouble, he's your guy!
As Dwight Schrute from The Office. The resemblance is uncanny.
He was even the subject of a Reddit Photoshop battle. The possibilities are endless when there's a dog in a suit
