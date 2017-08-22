Dog Finds Drugs Worth $85,000 While Digging, Becomes K-9 Narcotics Officer

It turned out to be over 15 ounces of black tar heroin, worth approximately $85,000 or Rs 50 lakh.
Upon discovering the heroin, Kenyon's family contacted law enforcement and the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office arrived.
According to their Facebook post, Sheriff Tim Svenson praised Kenyon and presented him with an official Yamhill County K-9 citation ribbon and named him an honorary narcotics K-9 for life.
"Opioid addiction and overdose deaths are on the rise and with the help of Kenyon this large quantity of heroin is removed from our community" said Sheriff Svenson.
People of Facebook also awarded Kenyon the title of a 'Very Good Boy' for rooting out drugs from the community.
