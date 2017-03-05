Dog Crawls Out Of Window, Had To Be Rescued Twice In One Hour

The fire department in Nanticoke City, Pennsylvania got an unusual 911 call from a resident about a dog who had climbed on to the roof of a house. The department reacted quickly by sending a fire engine and personnel and rescued the pooch.
But an hour later, another call from the same neighbour had them baffled. The dog was on the same rooftop again. "It seemed impossible, but not surprising. We pulled up, there was the dog just looking at us," said Nanticoke Fire Captain mark Boncal to AOL. The dog apparently wanted to get back outside again and reopened the window and let himself out.
The Malamute named Maverick kicked the window screen and showed himself out while his owner was out running errands. "Anything's possible. Anything can happen here, doing this job," firefighter Dane Aukstakalnis told channel 10. The dog was friendly as the firemen approached him.
Maverick's owner revealed the incident had happened before. "We got him from a lady and she said he's a magician. He did that to her before", her owner told AOL. She now plans to lock the windows while going out.
People on social media were mostly amused by Maverick's antics. "Bad doggie just wanted some fresh sir", said a Facebook user. Some recalled their own experience with their dog. "Mine use to open our window run around the neighborhood and meet me at the door every evening when I got home", said a user. Maverick even made it to national TV.
Maverick's act will even put the Great Houdini to shame. What do you think?