Do You Pronounce These Car Brands Correctly? This Video Can Help

Ever had an argument with someone over the correct pronunciation of a foreign brand? If your discussion has ever revolved around the world of automobiles, let this video help you. At this year's Geneva Motor Show, journalist Gerard Farre went around and asked people to pronounce the names of certain car brands from their native countries."The question of which is the correct pronunciation of the car brands has been coming around to nearly all of us. The easiest way to solve it is to find someone native from the country of each car brand who can enounce it," he says in the video.And thus begins a montage of people pronouncing the car brands.The names mentioned include Mercedes, Bugatti, Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and also brands like Audi, Jeep and Ford among others.A Reddit thread on the video has collected some interesting comments."Absolutely hilarious. 'What other way do these jokers think you can pronounce JEEP?' The Tata guy seemed to think the same thing," says one Redditor. "I thought it was weird that they had them say Jeep and Ford but not Chevrolet, Dodge, Cadillac, Chrysler, etc," says another.Have you been pronouncing the names right? Tell us using the comments section below.