Did Melania Trump Just Troll Husband Donald Trump? Twitter Thinks So

Seems the only #Wall@realDonaldTrump's built is the one between him and @FLOTUS#Melania#trumppic.twitter.com/XiNd2jiLUF— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 3, 2017
Ms Trump appeared to 'like' the tweet from her personal account, which is verified on Twitter, but rarely sees any activity. The last tweet on there is from November 8, 2016 - the day America went to the polls. She has since transferred her activity to the official @FLOTUS account, but doesn't use it nearly as much as her husband.
The tweet has since been 'unliked' but nothing ever really goes away on the Internet. Take a look at all the screenshots preserved for posterity:
@AndyOstroy@realDonaldTrump@FLOTUS MALANIA LIKES THIS pic.twitter.com/S86uNijrA1— Hunter (@hnterziggy) May 3, 2017
@AndyOstroy@realDonaldTrump@FLOTUS Yo Melania only likes TWO tweets: her first tweet ever and this one pic.twitter.com/sJauJuSUV0— Longitude/Latitude (@nomad_thought) May 3, 2017
Writer Andy Ostroy, who tweeted the GIF, runs a blog called "The Ostroy Report" which he says "serves as a watchdog of the Republican Party and President Trump." He was just as surprised as anyone else to see Ms Trump's reaction:
I suspect this isn't a real account for @flotus... pic.twitter.com/ziWXhlHruV— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 3, 2017
@AndyOstroy@KateKnibbs@FLOTUS It's her real account... I think she's sending a cry for help pic.twitter.com/hbauDnTMbU— William LeBot (@williamlegate) May 3, 2017
@AndyOstroy@FLOTUS Oh, it's real amigo. @melaniatrumppic.twitter.com/ZgLks7ncui— rafael (@rarmenta_) May 3, 2017
The unusual move raised more than a few eyebrows on Twitter:
@AndyOstroy@ScarsNotTats@realDonaldTrump@FLOTUS Someone is about to call Twitter fake news !!— Stephen (@StphnFCB) May 3, 2017
@AndyOstroy@realDonaldTrump@FLOTUS Sad!— Sean Thoennes, PhD (@SeanThoennes) May 3, 2017
@AndyOstroy@realDonaldTrump@FLOTUS me seeing melania liked this tweet... pic.twitter.com/IOL5gxG7hn— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) May 3, 2017
@AndyOstroy@realDonaldTrump@FLOTUSpic.twitter.com/R2z3AujuUg— Yenz (@yenziwe_ndlovu) May 3, 2017
This person wondered whether an aide might be responsible for the mix-up:
@AndyOstroy@FLOTUS it's real but she doesn't use it herself. She has a communications director now. It was evidently a snafu on his part.— John Lord evansville (@LordOrwell) May 3, 2017
Another wondered whether Ms Trump's Twitter account had been hacked:
@AndyOstroy@FLOTUS It is though. Hacked maybe??— Mint I. (@MintSparkle) May 3, 2017
The tweet remained 'liked' on @MELANIATRUMP's account for nearly 45 minutes before someone eventually took it down. Mr Ostroy's original tweet tagged Ms Trump's @FLOTUS account, not @MELANIATRUMP, which has many wondering how whoever 'liked' the tweet found it in the first place.
Ms Trump and the White House are yet to comment on the Twitter faux pas.
