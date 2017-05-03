Did Melania Trump Just Troll Husband Donald Trump? Twitter Thinks So

US First Lady Melania Trump's recent activity on Twitter has raised more than a few eyebrows

New Delhi:  Twitter. Everyone knows how much US President Donald Trump loves the micro-blogging site. His wife, First Lady Melania Trump, however, isn't particularly active on social media. So, it was a surprise to many when she 'liked' a person's tweet a few hours ago. Even more so when you see what the tweet says. Someone posted a hugely viral GIF on Twitter of Ms Trump at the inauguration smiling for a brief moment and then frowning as her husband looks her way with a caption slamming President Trump.
 
Ms Trump appeared to 'like' the tweet from her personal account, which is verified on Twitter, but rarely sees any activity. The last tweet on there is from November 8, 2016 - the day America went to the polls. She has since transferred her activity to the official @FLOTUS account, but doesn't use it nearly as much as her husband.

The tweet has since been 'unliked' but nothing ever really goes away on the Internet. Take a look at all the screenshots preserved for posterity:
 
Writer Andy Ostroy, who tweeted the GIF, runs a blog called "The Ostroy Report" which he says "serves as a watchdog of the Republican Party and President Trump." He was just as surprised as anyone else to see Ms Trump's reaction:
 
The unusual move raised more than a few eyebrows on Twitter:
 
This person wondered whether an aide might be responsible for the mix-up:
 
Another wondered whether Ms Trump's Twitter account had been hacked:
 
The tweet remained 'liked' on @MELANIATRUMP's account for nearly 45 minutes before someone eventually took it down. Mr Ostroy's original tweet tagged Ms Trump's @FLOTUS account, not @MELANIATRUMP, which has many wondering how whoever 'liked' the tweet found it in the first place.

Ms Trump and the White House are yet to comment on the Twitter faux pas.

