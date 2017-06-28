Dhinchak Pooja's Scooter Lands Her In Trouble With Delhi Cops. Here's Why Delhi Police says action will be taken against Dhinchak Pooja

42 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dhinchak Pooja was seen hailing her scooter as a 'dilon ka shooter' in her latest song.

@dtptraffic@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/osz56KsSpM - Mohit singh (@mohit_news24) June 27, 2017

The picture is a still from her latest song, '



On Delhi Police's request, Mr Singh followed it up with the time and date of the offence.

Thanks,action will be taken. - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 27, 2017

The traffic police then assured him that action would be taken against Dhinchak Pooja.



Meanwhile, we'll just have to wait and watch where this goes.



Click for more





Her scooter may be a 'dilon ka shooter' but even Dhinchak Pooja can't ride it without a helmet. After a man tweeted Delhi Traffic Police about Dhinchak Pooja riding her scooter without a helmet while singing loudly, the police assured him that action would be taken against her. "Aapke sandarbh mein ye mohtarma bina helmet scooter chala rahi hain aur khoob shor kar ke gaane gaa rahi hai" (This woman is driving without a helmet and singing loudly) tweeted Mohit Singh to the Delhi Traffic Police in Hindi with a picture of Dhinchak Pooja on a bright red scooter.The picture is a still from her latest song, ' Dilon Ka Shooter.' On Delhi Police's request, Mr Singh followed it up with the time and date of the offence.The traffic police then assured him that action would be taken against Dhinchak Pooja.Meanwhile, we'll just have to wait and watch where this goes.Click for more trending news