Dhinchak Pooja's Scooter Lands Her In Trouble With Delhi Cops. Here's Why

@dtptraffic@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/osz56KsSpM- Mohit singh (@mohit_news24) June 27, 2017
The picture is a still from her latest song, 'Dilon Ka Shooter.'
On Delhi Police's request, Mr Singh followed it up with the time and date of the offence.
Thanks,action will be taken.- Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 27, 2017
The traffic police then assured him that action would be taken against Dhinchak Pooja.
Meanwhile, we'll just have to wait and watch where this goes.
Click for more trending news