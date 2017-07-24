'Despacito' With A Bhangra Twist. Just What You Need To Start Your Week Right

Over 1.7 million views on Facebook for this catchy mashup of 'Despacito' and the Punjabi hit song 'Suit'
How do you take an earworm like the bilingual smash hit Despacito
and make it even more addictive? Add some bhangra to the mix, of course! A remix of Puerto Rican pop singer Luis Fonsi and reggaeton star Daddy Yankee's summer hit featuring Canadian star Justin Bieber has been mashed up with Guru Randhawa and Arjun's Punjabi hit song Suit
by DJ Frenzy. An Indian-American bhangra dance group, Bhangra Empire, danced to the mashup and posted a video of their energetic performance on Facebook. The video has been viewed over 1.7 million times since July 6 and trust us when we say, it's just what you need to beat your Monday blues.Watch the video below:
People are loving both the remix and Bhangra Empire's super dance moves. The video has been shared over 22,000 times on Facebook and collected over 30,000 reactions.
If the name Bhangra Empire sounds familiar, a video of their lively dance performance at the halftime show during an NBA game
in March went crazy viral.
And if you enjoyed this remix, you may want to check out this Indian classical version of Despacito
.
