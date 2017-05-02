Demolished Building Comes Crashing Down As People Run For Cover In China

According to one video tweeted by Global Times, the building was once the highest in Changzhou, East China's Jiangsu province. The landmark structure was apparently brought down in a controlled demolition, yet the videos captured during the incident show that people in the area were taken completely by surprise.
Various angles from the incident show the building crumbling into a pile of rubble and dust while cars drove by on the road close by. Many people can also be seen running for cover.
According to Shanghaiist, city officials confirmed that traffic on the nearby roads had been halted before the demolition. It, however, doesn't seem like that based on the video.
Take a look:
A 55-meter-tall building, once the highest in Changzhou, East China's Jiangsu, is reduced to rubble in seconds by a controlled demolition. pic.twitter.com/5Bk75q5yL3- Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 26, 2017
Click here for more trending stories