Jokes Pour In As #DelhiRains Trends On Twitter

As people took to Twitter to post pictures and videos their harrowing commute to work amidst the chaos, some joked about needing boats, and even submarines, to make it to office on time.

Offbeat | | Updated: July 20, 2017 14:00 IST
As heavy rain led to waterlogging and traffic jams in Delhi, many tweeted about their commutes (PTI)

New Delhi:  The national capital woke up to rain on Thursday morning, with 25.8 mm rainfall recorded till 8.30 am. And while the rain caused the temperature to drop slightly, it also, predictably, led to waterlogging and traffic jams across the Delhi NCR region. As people took to Twitter to post pictures and videos their harrowing commute to work amidst the chaos, some joked about needing boats, and even submarines, to make it to office on time. #DelhiRains trended on Twitter though the morning. 

Here are 10 of the funniest tweets:

Rain: Only fun when you're indoors - warm and dry, ideally with chai and pakoras:
 

Plenty of people made the same joke about needing boats to get around the capital:
    

This person took the joke even further:
 

Watch out for those potholes:
  

Good question:
 

This is going to be a challenge:
 

(With input from IANS)

Delhi rainRainMonsoonWaterloggingWaterlogging in DelhiTraffic jams in DelhiTraffic

