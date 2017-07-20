Jokes Pour In As #DelhiRains Trends On Twitter

Here are 10 of the funniest tweets:
Rain: Only fun when you're indoors - warm and dry, ideally with chai and pakoras:
#DelhiRains It's awesome only if you're at home.— Deep G (@IDeepikaGautam) July 20, 2017
Otherwise you'll be doing scuba diving for free. All you need is just to carry a scuba.
Plenty of people made the same joke about needing boats to get around the capital:
Delhi & Mumbai, Be Ready -
#MumbaiRains#DelhiRains— Anil Joon (@JoonAnil) July 20, 2017
Thinking of buying a boat. #DelhiRains#SmartCity— NotInMyName (@Zukriti8) July 20, 2017
Hard work by all authorities in capital to provide u houseboat service #DelhiRainspic.twitter.com/paMKphOa6E— varun goyal (@varunmaddy) July 20, 2017
#DelhiRains it seems Delhi is season mein hi Venice ban jayegi @NanaPatekarr@bobbydeol0@virendersehwag@ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/yrtoAKzT9X— SURESH KASHYAP (@Rc282987) July 20, 2017
This person took the joke even further:
Delhi starts submarine service to tackle the rains. Says daily bus passes would be valid for the submarine ride #DelhiRains— Besan ka Balma (@DhoklaChacha) July 20, 2017
Watch out for those potholes:
Gee, are you sure it was only a rain shower that hit Delhi roads? Looks more like a meteor shower to me. #DelhiRains— Nipun Mehra (@nipunmehra) July 20, 2017
#DelhiRains be like pic.twitter.com/sNRHZhsvwh— Priya Sharma (@priyali_sharma) July 20, 2017
Good question:
How tough is it to get drainage right? The Harappan civilisation did it thousands of years ago! Wading thru water this morning #DelhiRains— Clean Noida (@cleanoida) July 20, 2017
This is going to be a challenge:
Boss still wants me at office#Delhirains#noidarainspic.twitter.com/BPGa86UhKJ— Ajay (@ajayr29) July 20, 2017
(With input from IANS)
Click for more trending news