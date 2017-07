Jokes Pour In As #DelhiRains Trends On Twitter

As heavy rain led to waterlogging and traffic jams in Delhi, many tweeted about their commutes (PTI)

#DelhiRains It's awesome only if you're at home.

Otherwise you'll be doing scuba diving for free. All you need is just to carry a scuba. — Deep G (@IDeepikaGautam) July 20, 2017

Hard work by all authorities in capital to provide u houseboat service #DelhiRainspic.twitter.com/paMKphOa6E — varun goyal (@varunmaddy) July 20, 2017

Delhi starts submarine service to tackle the rains. Says daily bus passes would be valid for the submarine ride #DelhiRains — Besan ka Balma (@DhoklaChacha) July 20, 2017

Gee, are you sure it was only a rain shower that hit Delhi roads? Looks more like a meteor shower to me. #DelhiRains — Nipun Mehra (@nipunmehra) July 20, 2017

How tough is it to get drainage right? The Harappan civilisation did it thousands of years ago! Wading thru water this morning #DelhiRains — Clean Noida (@cleanoida) July 20, 2017

The national capital woke up to rain on Thursday morning, with 25.8 mm rainfall recorded till 8.30 am. And while the rain caused the temperature to drop slightly, it also, predictably, led to waterlogging and traffic jams across the Delhi NCR region. As people took to Twitter to post pictures and videos their harrowing commute to work amidst the chaos, some joked about needing boats, and even submarines, to make it to office on time. #DelhiRains trended on Twitter though the morning.Rain: Only fun when you're indoors - warm and dry, ideally with chai and pakoras:Plenty of people made the same joke about needing boats to get around the capital:This person took the joke even further:Watch out for those potholes:Good question:This is going to be a challenge:(With input from IANS)