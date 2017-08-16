Delhi Man's Phone Stolen From Car, Warns Others With Dash-Cam Video

"WARNING! If you see these two people at a traffic light do not open your window under any circumstances! No matter how aggressive they act. If possible take their picture and call the police," says the post, shared by Facebook user Daksha Jaidka, the "victim's" sister.
Ms Jaidka's brother Awini Ambuj Shanker was stuck in traffic on August 2 when he noticed two men lurking around the cars. The post explains how while one man distracted Mr Shanker, the other neatly swiped his phone kept on the passenger seat.
Read the post to understand what happened.
You can also watch the this video to see exactly how the robbery took place:
Since being shared the post has collected a ton of reactions, many of which recount similar experiences.
Click for more trending news