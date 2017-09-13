Delhi Man Orders Phone Online, Gets Soap On Delivery. His Post Is Viral

Delhi-resident Chirag Dhawan ordered a brand new smartphone through Amazon on September 7. However, when the package arrived on September 11, the 22-year-old opened it to find detergent soap inside.
"I came back from office at around 9 pm and on opening the box I found that instead of sending the phone, your seller...had sent 3 packs of Fena detergent," writes Mr Dhawan in a Facebook post, shared on September 11, that has gone viral with over 30,000 'reactions' and 2,600 shares.
Fortunately for Mr Dhawan, however, the matter was resolved quickly when Amazon offered to send him a replacement.
"The matter has been sorted by Amazon now. They are sending a replacement," confirmed Mr Dhawan to NDTV. "They acted quickly when the issue was escalated to their senior management," he added.
Click for more trending news