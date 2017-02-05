Delhi Cops Help Woman Stranded On The Road Past Midnight, Win Facebook

A New Delhi resident, stranded on the streets with a flat tyre past midnight, has shared her gratitude towards two police officers who helped her reach home safely. In a Facebook detailing her experience, Priyanka Kamboj talks about how the cops helped rebuild her faith in humanity. At a time when many women find the prospect of travelling alone at night somewhat scary, Ms Kamboj's post comes as a breath of fresh air. Since being shared on February 2, the post has collected over 61,000 reactions and more than 10,000 shares on Facebook."I was stuck on road at 1.30 am," says Ms Kamboj on Facebook. She tried calling for help but the car services she contacted were asking for double or even triple the charges. That's when a Police Control Room (PCR) van stopped after spotting her vehicle and asked her what the problem was.Not only did the cops help change the flat tyre on the car but also ensured Ms Kamboj and her co-passenger reached home safely.In her post, Ms Kamboj has shared pictures of the police officers who helped her."Thank you so much ASI Om Prakash & ASI Daya Kishan - Police Station -Pul Prahalad Pur," she says on Facebook, tagging Delhi Police in her post.Several people have showered praise for the officers who helped Ms Kamboj."I had exactly the same experience in 2008. Two cops did it for me as well," says one commenter on the post. "Fantastic work done... this kind of friendly behaviour our government and their employees must have.. this shows a big change for humanity... simply wow," says another.Read Ms Kamboj's post in its entirety below:Have you had a similar expeience? Tell us using the comments section below.