Delhi Blogger Travels Across India To Photograph Food On His Yellow Plate

"My Yellow Plate was born out of my sheer love for food and travel. Being a die-hard foodie, I always carried MYP with me and soon realized that it could be used to build a perfect platform to share all the original delicacies with you across various cities, through reviews and blogs," writes Himanshu on his website.
Accompanying each food photograph is a delightful tidbit of information. Sometimes it's about the food, sometimes about the people who made the food, and sometimes about the place itself. Take a look:
Rajma chawal at Bir Billing
Maggi at Nohsngithiang Falls, Cherrapunjee
Coconut parantha, keema samosa, jalebi and keema goli at the Jama Masjid
Pao bhaji at Juhu Beach
Bhel puri at the India Gate
Nachos chaat at Rishikesh
Gatta curry, kadi, pulao, missi roti and halwa at Pushkar
Aloo and fruit chaat at Agra
Apples at the Rashtrapati Bhavan
Red rice, Himachali kadi and siddu at Hamta, near Manali
"With so many different cuisines to taste and fall in love with, all I can think of is how to eat more while saving some space for what is to follow!" says Himanshu.
