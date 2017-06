Delhi Blogger Travels Across India To Photograph Food On His Yellow Plate

Himanshu Sehgal's yellow plate travels with him wherever he goes.

Himanshu Sehgal and his bright yellow plate travel the country on a delicious food trail. From Maggi in the hills to bhel puri at India Gate, from pao bhaji at Juhu Beach to aloo paratha at Rishikesh, this Delhi-based food blogger has photographed all this and more. With dishes plated tastefully on his yellow plate and photographed against stunning backdrops, his blog, simply called 'My Yellow Plate', has become an Instagram hit with over 21,000 followers."My Yellow Plate was born out of my sheer love for food and travel. Being a die-hard foodie, I always carried MYP with me and soon realized that it could be used to build a perfect platform to share all the original delicacies with you across various cities, through reviews and blogs," writes Himanshu on his website.Accompanying each food photograph is a delightful tidbit of information. Sometimes it's about the food, sometimes about the people who made the food, and sometimes about the place itself. Take a look:Rajma chawal at Bir BillingMaggi at Nohsngithiang Falls, CherrapunjeeCoconut parantha, keema samosa, jalebi and keema goli at the Jama MasjidPao bhaji at Juhu BeachBhel puri at the India GateNachos chaat at RishikeshGatta curry, kadi, pulao, missi roti and halwa at PushkarAloo and fruit chaat at AgraApples at the Rashtrapati BhavanRed rice, Himachali kadi and siddu at Hamta, near Manali"With so many different cuisines to taste and fall in love with, all I can think of is how to eat more while saving some space for what is to follow!" says Himanshu.Which plate of delicious food was your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news