Udaipur Teen Blackmailed With Morphed Nude Photo. Cop's Shocking Response.

Woman sent morphed nudes on Instagram, says she was told to stop using social media by cops

My minor sister's face was MORPHED on a naked body. Went to police and got nothing but moral lecture. #HelpMeWCDhttps://t.co/ZBnXYhQ3jF — Saleha Paatwala (@Salehapw1) April 8, 2017

Dear @Salehapw1, quickly forward your contact number through DM. I will take immediate action. https://t.co/EoHgUuNG5L — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) April 10, 2017

Any woman or child facing harassment/ violence can report to us by tweeting with the hashtag #HelpMeWCD for an assured response. pic.twitter.com/7MDfv4Z0cs — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) March 20, 2017