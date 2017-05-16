Daredevil Falls From 1,082 Feet In World's First Drone Jump

Here's an extreme sport you haven't heard of yet: drone-diving. A drone company in Latvia claims to have pulled off what it calls "the world's first drone jump." In a video posted on YouTube, Aerones's 28-propeller drone hoists a skydiver over 1,000 feet in the air after which he lets go of the handlebar, freefalls briefly before deploying a parachute to set him down safely back on the ground. Since being uploaded on May 12, the video has been viewed over 275,000 times.

"Emotions are fantastic. Both feeling how easily and quickly the drone lifted me, and because Latvia proves itself in innovations of technology," says the daredevil skydiver Ingus Augstkalns.The jump took place on Friday over the rural Mali area in Amata, Latvia.

