Daredevil Falls From 1,082 Feet In World's First Drone Jump

New Delhi: Here's an extreme sport you haven't heard of yet: drone-diving. A drone company in Latvia claims to have pulled off what it calls "the world's first drone jump." In a video posted on YouTube, Aerones's 28-propeller drone hoists a skydiver over 1,000 feet in the air after which he lets go of the handlebar, freefalls briefly before deploying a parachute to set him down safely back on the ground. Since being uploaded on May 12, the video has been viewed over 275,000 times.
"Emotions are fantastic. Both feeling how easily and quickly the drone lifted me, and because Latvia proves itself in innovations of technology," says the daredevil skydiver Ingus Augstkalns.
The jump took place on Friday over the rural Mali area in Amata, Latvia.
The drone company says the jump was designed to show off the capabilities of drones for a number of uses.
"In the near future, our technology will save human lives, will help fight fires and carry out other challenging and significant work," Mirror Online reports the chief engineer of Aerones and the pilot of the drone as saying.
According to the Daily Mail, the drone costs about $37,000 (approximately 23 lakh rupees) to build and for now, flight times are restricted to about 10 minutes using on-board batteries. It is capable of lifting 200 kilograms.
In theory, the drone can reach a speed of about 150 kilometers per hour, but piloting becomes difficult at that velocity, so drone-diving daredevils have to make do with speeds of around 60 kilometres per hour.
So, are you adding drone-diving to your bucket list?
Click for more trending news