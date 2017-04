Daily Dose Of Aww: Watch These Cats Ring A Bell To Ask For Treats

This is the best internet video I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/RooSpAMGhH - Dorsey Shaw (@dorseyshaw) March 30, 2017

Cats rule the Internet, our hearts and now, apparently, also their humans. Netizens are collectively obsessed with two cats that have trained their human to feed them every time they ring a bell. (Some say that their human has trained them to ring a bell to get treats - the debate is still on.) Since being shared online on micro blogging site Twitter on March 30, the 42-second video clip of the two cats ringing bells to get food has gone viral.With over 1.8 lakh retweets and 2.6 lakh 'likes', it is clear that the two cats are a hit on social media. One version of this video on YouTube has already collected over 7,000 views since being shared two days ago.Watch their adorably-hilarious video below:Here is how the Internet reacted to these intelligent cats:People can't believe how smart these cats areAnd how funny...Some people want moreOthers wished their cats were as bell-savvySome tried to get other animals to do the trick, but...And this is why cats rule the Internet.What do you think of the video? Do let us know using the comments section below.