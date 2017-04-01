Daily Dose Of Aww: Watch These Cats Ring A Bell To Ask For Treats

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 01, 2017 14:20 IST
7 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Daily Dose Of Aww: Watch These Cats Ring A Bell To Ask For Treats

The Internet is currently obsessed with these two smart cats.

New Delhi:  Cats rule the Internet, our hearts and now, apparently, also their humans. Netizens are collectively obsessed with two cats that have trained their human to feed them every time they ring a bell. (Some say that their human has trained them to ring a bell to get treats - the debate is still on.) Since being shared online on micro blogging site Twitter on March 30, the 42-second video clip of the two cats ringing bells to get food has gone viral.

With over 1.8 lakh retweets and 2.6 lakh 'likes', it is clear that the two cats are a hit on social media. One version of this video on YouTube has already collected over 7,000 views since being shared two days ago.

Watch their adorably-hilarious video below:
 
Here is how the Internet reacted to these intelligent cats:
 
People can't believe how smart these cats are
 
And how funny...
 
Some people want more
 
Others wished their cats were as bell-savvy
 
Some tried to get other animals to do the trick, but...
 
And this is why cats rule the Internet.

What do you think of the video? Do let us know using the comments section below.

Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

7 Shares
ALSO READChina Warns India Again Over Dalai Lama's Visit To Arunachal Pradesh
cats ring bellcats ask for treatfunny cats

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriSamsung Galaxy S8Naam ShabanaPoornaJio Summer Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................