Daily Dose Of Aww: Watch These Cats Ring A Bell To Ask For Treats

With over 1.8 lakh retweets and 2.6 lakh 'likes', it is clear that the two cats are a hit on social media. One version of this video on YouTube has already collected over 7,000 views since being shared two days ago.
March 30, 2017
Here is how the Internet reacted to these intelligent cats:
This is the best internet video I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/RooSpAMGhH- Dorsey Shaw (@dorseyshaw) March 30, 2017
People can't believe how smart these cats are
@b_ru_ru@NagisaTweets I like how the grey cat changes which bell he uses, thinking the right one works better- Temma (@TemmaTom) March 31, 2017
And how funny...
@Michael_Udall@b_ru_ru Wow I'm laughing lll- Emjanee (@emjaneeTV) March 31, 2017
Some people want more
@dorseyshaw hey is there a 4 hour long cut of this available...- Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) March 31, 2017
Others wished their cats were as bell-savvy
@b_ru_ru@cairnstoon one of my three does a similar thing, only it involves rattling her bowl at 3am or the likes.- panda (@misspandalebear) March 30, 2017
Some tried to get other animals to do the trick, but...
@b_ru_ru Hahahaha cute nila #ALDUBKSApril9and12pic.twitter.com/eGi4gahAMy- AMInatics OFC (@AMInaticsOFC) March 31, 2017
@dorseyshaw@Thoreaus_Horsepic.twitter.com/BEEb2BG3ot- GardenExp (@aayers324) March 30, 2017
And this is why cats rule the Internet.
