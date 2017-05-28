Dad Picks Up Son From School Wearing Only Swimming Trunks. Prank Is Viral The prank was "a joyful expression of a Dad's love for his son"

If this isn't a way to make the last day of school memorable - and also extremely embarrassing - nothing else is. A dad from Stillwater, Oklahoma, pulled off the most epic prank on his teenage son. Justin Beadles, a senior pastor at a church, dressed up in his swimming costume to pick up his son Jack on his last day of school. The video of the prank and his son's reaction to him has since gone insanely viral. Since being shared on May 24 (and not being available for a while according to this post by Mr Beadles ) the video has collected over 25 million views and still counting."'Dad, will you pick me up from school?' #raisingteensisfun #parentingwin #parentinggoals #funnyvideos" says Mr Beadles in his Facebook post along with the video. It shows him running into school screaming his son's name as other students laugh looking at the sight before them. Jack is then seen walking with his father with a can't-believe-you-did-this look on his face."It wasn't my idea," you can hear Jack's mother, Heather Beadles, say in the video. She was the one who recorded the video."I was talking to my wife, and I just said, 'How cool would it be if Michael Phelps picked him up from school?' She said, 'That would be amazing.' I already had a Speedo from a triathlon, so I just borrowed some medals," he told Stillwater News Press According to the YouTube description of the video , the prank was "a joyful expression of a Dad's love for his son" and also a way to embarrass the teen.Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected almost three lakh shares and over 76,000 reactions."I mean even if nobody had seen it, I'd do it a million times again just because it was so much fun seeing the look on a son who I love, just seeing his face and him looking at me and us knowing deep down inside like, dad's an idiot. But he's also kind of OK," Mr Beadles told News9.com "What a fun dad," says one commenter on the video. "That dad just became my hero," says another.Tell us what you think of the prank in the comments section below.Click for more trending news