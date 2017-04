Dad Photoshops Daughter Into Dangerous Situations For A Surprising Reason

Taking advantage of the quiet bank holiday roads to give Hannah her first driving lesson. A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Oct 29, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

Stephen Crowley and his 18-month-old daughter Hannah are going viral for a good reason. From driving lessons to climbing ladders to handling kitchen knives, at the tender age of 18 months, Hannah seems to have done it all - if her photos are to be believed. How? Well, Mr Crowley, an adept hand at photo manipulation through Photoshop, is a pro at photoshopping his daughter into these marginally dangerous situations. And the results are truly striking.However, the reason for Mr Crowley's funny photo edits is not purely fun and frolic. According to Fox News , for the first six months of her life, Hannah was in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy. She needed a bone marrow transplant to treat her hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH. Fortunately, Hannah was lucky enough to find an anonymous donor who saved her life."Because we missed out on so much normal stuff of the first year, we take tons of photos now that we're able to do normal things out of isolation," says Mr Crowley, according to CBS News With his viral photos, Mr Crowley is now trying to raise awareness about becoming a bone marrow donor. Check out the photos below:Hannah gets her first driving lessonOn the edgeWhat a pro climber!Once againThat does not look safeOnly marginally dangerousWhat do you think of these photos? Do let us know using the comments section below.Click here for more trending stories.