Dad Photoshops Daughter Into Dangerous Situations For A Surprising Reason

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 13, 2017 13:56 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dad Photoshops Daughter Into Dangerous Situations For A Surprising Reason

Stephen Crowley is a pro hand at photoshopping his daughter into scary situations.

New Delhi:  Stephen Crowley and his 18-month-old daughter Hannah are going viral for a good reason. From driving lessons to climbing ladders to handling kitchen knives, at the tender age of 18 months, Hannah seems to have done it all - if her photos are to be believed. How? Well, Mr Crowley, an adept hand at photo manipulation through Photoshop, is a pro at photoshopping his daughter into these marginally dangerous situations. And the results are truly striking.

However, the reason for Mr Crowley's funny photo edits is not purely fun and frolic. According to Fox News, for the first six months of her life, Hannah was in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy. She needed a bone marrow transplant to treat her hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH. Fortunately, Hannah was lucky enough to find an anonymous donor who saved her life.

"Because we missed out on so much normal stuff of the first year, we take tons of photos now that we're able to do normal things out of isolation," says Mr Crowley, according to CBS News.

With his viral photos, Mr Crowley is now trying to raise awareness about becoming a bone marrow donor. Check out the photos below:

Hannah gets her first driving lesson
 
 

Taking advantage of the quiet bank holiday roads to give Hannah her first driving lesson.

A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on


On the edge
 
 

I wonder how cold that water is

A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on


What a pro climber!
 
 

I think the new stair gates may be faulty.

A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on


Once again
 
 

Hope yis all have a deadly one.

A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on


That does not look safe
 

Only marginally dangerous
 
 

Autumn walks

A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on


What do you think of these photos? Do let us know using the comments section below.

Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READIt Was Your Party: Judges Rebuke Kapil Sibal On EVMs (Vote Machines)
Stephen CrowleyDad photoshops daughterdad photoshops toddler

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreThe SalesmanMirza JuulietMukti BhawanIPL ScheduleIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................