Dad Photoshops Daughter Into Dangerous Situations For A Surprising Reason

However, the reason for Mr Crowley's funny photo edits is not purely fun and frolic. According to Fox News, for the first six months of her life, Hannah was in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy. She needed a bone marrow transplant to treat her hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH. Fortunately, Hannah was lucky enough to find an anonymous donor who saved her life.
"Because we missed out on so much normal stuff of the first year, we take tons of photos now that we're able to do normal things out of isolation," says Mr Crowley, according to CBS News.
With his viral photos, Mr Crowley is now trying to raise awareness about becoming a bone marrow donor. Check out the photos below:
Hannah gets her first driving lesson
On the edge
What a pro climber!
Once again
That does not look safe
Only marginally dangerous
What do you think of these photos? Do let us know using the comments section below.
Click here for more trending stories.