Dad Films Daughter On First Day Of School Every Year. The Result Is Viral

A dad's graduation present for his daughter, which took 12 years to finish, has gone viral all over the Internet. Dad Kevin Scruggs, a life coach and author, filmed his daughter Mackenzie on the first day of school in every grade. On June 10, when his daughter finally graduated from high school, he posted the video montage filmed over the course of 12 years. The result is a wonderful video that's going viral for all the right reasons. The video has collected over 1.8 million views - and very much counting."I interviewed my daughter on her first day of school since the 1st grade. Today she graduated from high school," Mr Scruggs says on YouTube. The video shows him interviewing his daughter every year right from first grade up until 12th grade. In all the clips put together, Mr Scruggs either asks Mackenzie what she did at school or her favourite thing she did in class or what she looks forward to in the year to come. The final montage makes for a wonderful watch."People are watching in three minutes what I've had the privilege to watch in 13 years," Mr Scruggs told Huffington Post With Father's Day just around the corner, chances are this video will remind you of all the adorable things your dad has done for you.Tell us what you think of the video in the comments section below.Click for more trending news