Dad Builds Three-Year-Old Son An Amazing Backyard Roller Coaster

Is this dad cool or what! Growing up, almost all of us have wished to have certain toys or games, but one dad went above and beyond and built his son a roller coaster in their backyard. Navy pilot Scott Brazelton decided to build his son Wyatt, 3, an airplane-themed roller coaster at home after he noticed how much his son enjoyed the ride at Disneyland. A video shared by him on YouTube on February 26 shows the toddler's first ride. And it looks so much fun!
The video shows the excited tot waiting to ride in his new roller coaster. "Daddy's done with the track!" he says looking into the camera, probably held up by his mother. Moments later he is seen sitting in the little airplane and off he goes after a thumbs up for the camera and a fist bump to dad.
"Again," he can be heard saying once the first ride is done. It is quickly followed by a few more. The look on Wyatt's face is pure joy.
"That is so awesome! I love his joyful squeals of excitement! says one commenter on YouTube. "Awesome! Lucky kid,' says another.
You won't be able to stop smiling while watching this one. Click here to see the video.
#DadGoals? This is what they look like.